VENICE — When Kaya Bartlett first joined the Venice girls lacrosse team as a freshman in 2019, the team won just one game and didn’t qualify for the district tournament.
Bartlett and the Lady Indians have turned that disappointment into an undefeated regular season, however, and added another accomplishment to the list on Tuesday night — beating Riverdale, 18-0, in the district semifinals for the first playoff win in the program’s four-year history.
“Of course it was discouraging for us,” Bartlett, a junior, said of her first season with the team, “but I think it definitely forced us to become better.
“Our next year we came out and practiced hard. We did sprints. We were working in the preseason, too, and we just went at it.”
As the Indians put in the work — with speed drills, weight lifting, conditioning and club lacrosse — the results began to show. Venice was 2-0 with a pair of district wins last year before the coronavirus shut the season down.
This year, though, Venice (7-0) was the team handing out blowout losses.
“The seniors have played since the beginning and losing 23-0 all the time is pretty painful,” Venice coach Liz Bacon said. “All the hard work they’ve put in during the offseason and in club lacrosse is really showing.
“It’s amazing how quickly they’ve recovered from losing.”
The Indians won five games by 10 points or more, including a 21-0 win over Riverdale, an 18-4 win over Sarasota, a 22-4 win over Palmetto Ridge and a 17-5 win over Lakewood Ranch.
Venice’s undefeated season earned it the No. 1 seed in the district and a bye in the district quarterfinals.
It didn’t take long — 41 seconds, to be exact — for the Indians to seize control in their first-ever playoff game as Morgan Gross scored the opening goal.
Though that would be all they would need to advance, nine more players scored led by Sophia Santagata with four goals and Gianna Falbo with three.
Venice added six more goals — three from Santagata, one from Falbo, one from Gross and one from Aubrey Hunter — and led, 7-0, before the first water break.
By halftime Venice led, 12-0, and had forced a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The Indians will host Gulf Coast for the district championship at Powell-Davis Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We were like, ‘We’re not gonna be the team that keeps losing. We want this,’” Bartlett said she remembered thinking.
“You look at this year, and we’ve earned everything that we have right now.”
