After losing last year’s regional championship to St. Petersburg on penalty kicks, the Venice girls soccer team was presented with a rare chance for redemption on Tuesday night.
Again, the Green Devils traveled down to play Venice with a regional title on the line. And again, both sides remained deadlocked for much of the night.
But with two minutes to play and overtime seeming to be an inevitability, Mason Schilling saw her opportunity and took it — firing off a shot that bent into the upper right corner of the goal that was the difference in a 1-0 final at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“They beat us last year in this exact same situation and it was coming down to the last couple of minutes,” Schilling said. “We pushed through. We gave it all we had and we left it all on the field. I think all of our hard work finally paid off tonight.”
Before Schilling’s game-winning goal, Venice and St. Pete didn’t give each other room to breathe the entire night — with several players falling to the ground and bodies colliding on nearly every pass and shot.
The game got off to a slow start as the two teams battled for possession and got into the flow of the game. By halftime, both teams had combined for just four shots on goal.
The second half, however, featured a flurry of close looks for each side.
“You could tell in the first half they were nervous,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “You could tell they were trying not to make mistakes.
“These girls in that second half gritted out a game. They stepped up their physical game and played tough, started winning the 50-50 balls.”
Venice nearly scored in the opening minutes out of halftime as junior forward Kiki Slattery had a point-blank look at the goal, but was rushed into a shot right at the goalkeeper as defenders closed in. A minute later, the Indians had two shots at a goal off a corner kick, but couldn’t capitalize.
As the offense tried to put itself in position, Venice’s defense rose to the occasion in several pressure situations.
Goalkeeper Ashton Pennell made one of her nine saves in the 67th minute when she leapt up to bat down a shot and then landed on the ball — smothering it as Green Devils waited for an error.
Five minutes later, St. Pete was given its best look of the game as the ball bounced off two Green Devils and was inches from crossing the goal line. However, junior defender Olivia Fair was there with a fraction of a second to spare — booting the ball out of the box as it was about to land in the goal.
“It was less than a foot from going in,” Fair said. “I was scared because I just tipped it out. Without my teammates, that wouldn’t have been possible because the ball was inside the 6-yard box three times. Without Audrey (Ayette), Karina (Diaz), Addison (Chamberlain) and Trinity (Johnson), that wouldn’t have been possible.”
Each team had a pair of close looks in the closing minutes as the intensity ramped up, but the Indians knew they had to do whatever they could to avoid another season lost in penalty kicks.
When they got their chance, this time they didn’t miss.
Venice will host Creekside, which beat Chiles 2-1, on Friday at 7 p.m. with the winner going to the 6A state championship game.
“It was definitely a relief not to go into overtime,” Fair said. “It was tough. It was exhausting. It was definitely a mental game. This whole game came down to grit and heart and I honestly and truly believe our team has that to the full potential.
“I’m ready to go all the way with them.”
