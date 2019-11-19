Tuesday night marked the first official game for Venice girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin as well as eight of the team’s 13 players.
Hosting an experienced Imagine group, the Lady Indians fell behind early and trailed, 34-7, at halftime. Though Venice (0-1) was only outscored 17-16 in the second half, the early hole was too deep to dig out from in a 51-23 loss to Imagine at the TeePee.
“You could tell they were nervous in the beginning,” Martin said of the slow start. “The second half was a lot better, but they need to have confidence. A lot of shots went in and out today. In the preseason, those were going in. We just have to learn from those things because we’re a young group new to the varsity level.”
A bucket by Sadie Kluner and a 3-pointer from Chloe Lear got the Indians on the board early, but that was all they could muster in a first quarter dominated by the Sharks.
Senior guard Katie Klein scored 12 of her 23 points in the opening period as her team took a commanding 22-5 lead.
Though the Sharks allowed just one basket — a two-pointer by Ella Opsatnick — in the second quarter, coach Kevin Andrade still wasn’t pleased with his team’s defense.
“Our defense wasn’t sound,” said Andrade, who places an emphasis on limiting fouls with just seven varsity players on his roster. “There was a lot of fouling going on for no reason. We just need to stay disciplined.”
Though the additions of Kluner (2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals) and Brooklyn DuBay-Smith (2 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block) gave Venice some size with two players at or above 6-foot tall, it didn’t turn into much offense.
“To be honest, I was a little nervous in the beginning, but we kinda put it back together,” Andrade said. “I didn’t know what to expect. He has a couple of big girls from volleyball. We settled down and did some things right, but we have a lot to work on.”
While Klein took over much of the first half for Imagine, Makayla Rassbach (6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 steal) and Arianna Andrade (11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals) carried the offense in the second half to maintain a 20-point lead over the Indians.
Both the Sharks and the Indians will look to continue working on ironing out some early season issues as they each play another game this week — Venice at Riverview on Thursday and Imagine home against Manatee on Friday.
“It’s all about confidence,” Martin said. “When we have confidence and we believe in each other, good things happen. Today, we were discouraged so it kept going down, down, down. But we’ll get there. “It’s gonna be a lot of work. We’ll learn from this and get better for Thursday.”
