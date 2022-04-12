VENICE — Mikayla Faure first started hitting a tennis ball against the wall of her family home in South Africa nearly 10 years ago.
She had no way of knowing just how far the game would take her.
Fast forward to the present, and it’s clear to see how far Faure has come.
Now a go-to player with the Venice High girls tennis team, the sophomore has added talent and depth to a team that was already one of the best in the state before her arrival.
Faure and the Lady Indians flexed their newfound power on Monday and Tuesday as they crushed the competition in their district — winning all but one match on the way to a district championship at the Venice High tennis courts.
The next closest contender, Gulf Coast, had 12 points to Venice's 20.
“They played almost a perfect tournament,” Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson said of his girls team in the district tournament this week. “You never expect to win every match, but they came really, really close. It was a lot of fun.
“They have been a great team all year supporting each other and enjoying watching each other win. It makes it a lot of fun to coach this group. They are very into cheering for each other.”
It didn’t take Faure long to learn about the infectious team-first mantra the Lady Indians take pride in. After opting for virtual school as a freshman last year, Faure was hesitant to attend a public high school.
Joining the tennis team quickly put those fears to rest.
“You feel kind of different,” Faure said of adjusting to life in the United States. “You don’t have the same accent, and things like that. After a while, though, you’re not an outsider anymore.
“I felt like I fit in (with the tennis team) right away. Very quickly. We have similarities and they’re funny. They make me laugh.”
Faure first came out to play with the Indians during the fall, and Robertson knew he had another starter on his hands.
“She has a phenomenal serve as far as being able to locate it,” he said. “She can locate it as well as anyone one the team. Forehand, backhand, whatever. She has a super wide variety of shots. She can hit the ball as hard as anyone, but she also has a beautiful slice and touch. That comes from the years of practice she had before she got her.
“She plays a game that not a lot of players can play.”
After winning its district last season, a young Lady Indians squad flamed out in regional competition. This year, with the addition of Faure and freshman Christine Wu, the expectations have been raised.
Faure was a perfect 11-0 in singles play this season and lost just once in doubles as she registered a 14-1 record there.
In the district tournament, Faure won each match in straight sets, winning by no worse than 6-2 in any game as she won an individual district title in both singles and doubles.
She played mostly at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles in the regular season with Wu. However, she has recently been playing matches out of the No. 2 singles position between No. 1 Nicole Cierniak and No. 3 Nika DeLong — giving Venice a top three who could each be the No. 1 at several other schools in the state.
Those three, along with returner Adela Piskor and Wu, helped Venice win 16 of 17 matches in the regular season.
“I’m so excited. All the girls are so pumped,” Cierniak said of playing postseason tennis. “It’s been so successful so far.
“We definitely want to take the next step this year. We want to get to states and see what we can do there.”
After two days of district competition, Venice is well on its way.
The Indians will next host Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Win that, and they’ll take on either Gulf Coast or Newsome in the regional championship that Thursday.
“Our girls were high from the get-go regardless,” Robertson said. “It’s been a nice bonus picking up her and Christine. We picked up two girls we weren’t really expecting. It’s been a great fit.
“Any time you get stronger, your goals should go higher.”
Venice boys tennis to play tiebreaker
The Venice High boys tennis team came back from down one point on the final day to tie Gulf Coast, 16-16, for the top spot at the district tournament.
The Indians and Sharks will play a match-play tiebreaker at North Port High School – a neutral site – on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
To push the Sharks into a tiebreaker, No. 4 singles player Pranav Mayor needed to win his match as the last player remaining on the court.
After cramping early, Mayor dropped the second set, but rallied to win the third set tiebreaker.
"I don't know if he knew he had to win for us to tie, but it did come down to that," Robertson said. "We had some other big wins, too. My No. 1 doubles team defeated Gulf Coast, and they went to states last year. That was a big match for us. Seth (Nietlich), even though he had already played two tough doubles matches, he won his singles match, and that was big.
"Aravind (Rajeev) won at No. 5 singles, and that was big."
