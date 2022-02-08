PALM HARBOR — Gary Bolyard doesn’t have to squint to see how the Venice girls soccer team could contend for a state championship again one day soon.
Playing as the lowest-ranked seed in the region at Palm Harbor University High School on a cold and rainy Tuesday night, the Indians battled throughout in an eventual 3-1 loss — ending their season in the Region 7A-2 quarterfinals.
“Our girls played hard,” Bolyard said. “We were in that game until the end. We knew they’re a dangerous team and they can score from everywhere. But our girls played a great game. Our midfield played tough and held off their midfield attack.
“I’m proud of these girls. They could have hung their heads after losing (the district final), but they showed up to play and gave this team a run.”
Coming off their first-ever state title, the odds were stacked against the Indians from the start this season. Many opponents had Venice (9-6-3) circled on their schedules, but several of last year’s players graduated or didn’t return this season.
In their places, Bolyard relied on a lineup populated with underclassmen who entered the year with little or no varsity experience.
Though there were ups-and-downs along the way, those players showed their growth against a stacked Hurricanes team.
Palm Harbor (18-1) shut out 11 of its opponents on the way to a No. 19 ranking in FL and the top seed in the region.
Along with a lockdown defense, the Hurricanes also featured three players — Kassidy Fragale, Lindsay Nicholson and Crosby Nicholson — with 18 goals each, along with 15 other players who have scored at least one goal.
It took all of Venice’s energy to keep that devastatingly deep attack off the board for the first 40 minutes. Indians players such as defender Erin Anderson and midfielder Jewel Medina threw their bodies at the ball with ferocity while others such as Catherine Dalton and Sarah Freddolino continued to lob passes downfield away from Palm Harbor attackers.
Still, the Hurricanes registered 11 shots (six on goal) to Venice’s five (two on goal) and had a couple of opportunities with free kicks in which the ball ping-ponged in front of the goal before it was cleared.
“I knew coach Gary was gonna have his team fired up,” Palm Harbor coach Randy Irick said. “They’re defending champs for a reason. I know they lost a lot, but they have talent in Venice, and we know that.
“They came out playing hard, and I expected that. I think our girls were a little taken aback by that and it being playoff soccer.”
That effort continued into the second half, but the results wouldn’t.
Lindsay Nicholson took a free kick that was stopped by Venice goalkeeper Meadow Barry in the 43rd minute, but Barry’s ensuing goal kick was stopped by junior Payton Porter, who set up Crosby Nicholson for a strike into the back left corner of the net.
Venice answered back almost immediately. Less than two minutes later, forward Maddie Egan directed a pass through the Hurricanes defense to a sprinting Emma Mogford, who outraced the defense and poked the ball through Nyla Crittenden’s legs — knotting the score at 1-1 in the 45th minute.
The Indians wouldn’t get much more offense after that, registering just three more shots (two on goal) the rest of the way.
In the meantime, the Hurricanes kept piling on.
“I think Venice wore down a little bit,” Irick said. “They put us on our heels at first, but doing it for 80 minutes is tough. Losing all the players they had last year comes into effect. We’re battled-tested, but not as as much as Venice. Hopefully they helped us get ready for a state title run.”
Crosby Nicholson added another goal in the 57th minute as she stopped on a dime, lost a defender, and fired in a shot that arced over Barry’s head and just into the net.
Palm Harbor added on in the 66th minute as Porter delivered a hard strike from 30 yards out that rocketed into the left corner of the net too quickly for Barry to react.
The Indians pushed for a few desperation shots as the clock wound down, but couldn’t get a clean look.
Venice will lose senior starters Freddolino (midfield), Trinity Johnson (defender), Anderson (defender) and Barry (goalkeeper), but will return starters at every other position next year.
“We have so many young players,” Bolyard said of his seven underclassmen. “Our midfield will be back together. We’ll lose Sarah Freddolino, but we have Tatum Schilling to step in. All of our attacking forwards will be back.
“I’m excited about next year.”
