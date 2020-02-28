DELAND — The Venice girls soccer team began Friday evening’s 6A state championship with Lourdes Academy with the same chant they’ve used all year: “Be phenomenal or be forgotten.”
And even though the Lady Indians would eventually fall, 2-1, in a hard-fought match with the Bobcats at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, it’s safe to say this team will be remembered for quite some time.
Ending the year as state runner-ups, the 2019-20 Venice girls soccer team made it further than any team before them.
“It’s hard to talk about it right now,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said following the loss. “We’re proud of these girls and what they did. It was a good game and we had our opportunities to score. I’ll be interested to watch on film a couple of things that happened in the game, but I’m proud of them.
“They worked hard all year and believed in themselves.”
Playing in front of hundreds of supporters — including seven busses of students — Lourdes Academy started on furious pace as it forced Indians goalkeeper Ashton Pennell to stay on her toes.
In the sixth minute, a Bobcats player nearly scored, but collided with Pennell at the top of the box just as she neared the ball. Four minutes later, a chip shot over Pennell looked like it would surely go in, but veered left of the goal in the final feet.
Finally, in the 21st minute, Lourdes broke the scoreless tie with a shot by Francesca DeZendegui that ricocheted off the left goalpost and into the arms of Pennell. Initially, no call was made on the field, but seconds later the referees determined the Indians junior goalkeeper had caught the ball inside the goal.
“It wasn’t a goal,” Pennell said. “The AR (assistant referee) said that it went over the line, but I was on the line when I caught the ball, and the ball was over the field. The ball decides where and when it’s a goal and it wasn’t behind the line, so obviously it wasn’t a goal.
“I was shocked and I was really mad at the fact that we always end up getting the (wrong call). It’s just upsetting because if that goal wouldn’t have been called it would have been a 1-1 game. Or who knows, we could have rebounded and got another goal. But you can’t argue with the refs.”
Though the Bobcats’ first goal was a close call, Venice’s equalizer by Kiki Slattery in the 38th minute was a sure thing.
Venice had registered just a handful of shots — with few threatening to go in — until Slattery took a pass from a cluster of players in the middle of the field and rifled off a shot that was too fast and too high for the Lourdes goalkeeper to stop.
The score gave Venice new life heading into halftime, but it couldn’t slow the Bobcats attack in the final 40 minutes.
The Indians had a couple of chances, such as a close look by Rachel Dalton, an open look from Slattery where she decided to pass rather than shoot and a couple of close set-ups by Kat Jordan on free kicks. But ultimately, it was Lourdes who dominated the second half.
“We weren’t going to go out of our game plan,” Bolyard said. “We knew what they had. They did a good job taking Mason (Schilling) out of the match. They put their best player on Mason and we said, ‘OK, if you’re gonna do that, we’re gonna try and get you with our other players.’
“We just didn’t finish. We had our opportunities and we didn’t finish. A couple of things didn’t go our way, and here we are.”
The Bobcats recorded 11 shots — six on goal — in the final 40 minutes. In the 62nd minute, one found the back of the net as Mia Atrio sent in a shot from the far right sideline that bounced off Pennell’s head and in the net for the final score of the game.
The run is now over for Venice, but for all but three graduating seniors — Kat Jordan, Mason Schilling and Jamie Gerhart-Searles — there will be at least one more chance to make it back to the state championship.
“We have the majority of our team coming back,” Bolyard said. “We have a couple of very good players coming in next year. We’re gonna gear up and we’re gonna play a tough schedule and push these guys.
“Hopefully they respond the same way they did this year.”
