A year after going undefeated in the regular season, some people might have been surprised to see the Venice High girls soccer team open the year at 1-3-1.
But the Lady Indians were playing some of the top teams in the state — and the nation — and it’s starting to pay off.
Friday night, Venice (6-3-1) played a complete game as it dealt Bishop Verot (5-3-1) a 4-0 loss at Powell-Davis Stadium. With just six games remaining before the playoffs, Venice has currently played the toughest schedule in the state, according to MaxPreps. And even though this year’s Lady Indians are far from perfect, they’re still ranked as the top seed in their district and No. 20 overall in the state, according to the most recent FHSAA rankings.
“We’re playing great teams,” senior captain Kat Jordan said. “We’re really lucky that we get to play a schedule like this. I think really it’s the way that we interact with each other.
“We have to work together when we play these great teams and work as a team and learn from our mistakes.”
In what was the first home game in nearly seven weeks, Venice established an early lead thanks to two first-half goals from Jordan. Again in the second half, the team came out firing — registering six more shots on goal with two connecting for scores.
“I don’t even think I have words to say about how big of a role Kat plays in this program,” associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said. “When she can bang away two goals for us, that’s huge. She just brings a sense of calm and collectiveness to the group. When Kat’s on and she’s playing well, you see that calm demeanor out of everybody.
“When she puts two goals away like she did tonight, that solidifies everything for us.”
The Indians didn’t have much reason to worry against the Vikings as their early two-goal lead proved to be insurmountable. By the end of the match, Bishop Verot had fired just two shots on goal, with only one of them forcing goalkeeper Ashton Pennell to make a diving save.
Venice attacked early and often in the second half, opening with two shots on goal in the first three minutes. One of those shots was from Jamie Gerhart-Searles, who buried a strike in the upper left corner of the net from about 20 yards out to extend the lead to 3-0.
It took just 18 more minutes for another score, with Rachel Dalton firing a nearly identical shot to push the lead to 4-0, where it would stay until the final whistle.
“We have six kids on the field at one time who can bang in a ball from wherever they want to whenever they feel like it,” Hilligoss said. “The difference, I think, this year for us going into playoffs is preparation with a hard schedule and these kids are so close. On the field, off the field, whatever. They just want it.
“They’ve put in a lot of time and effort and the mentality this year is just totally different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.