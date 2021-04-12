Just a week ago it was difficult to separate the Venice and Charlotte softball teams.
Each had a strong record with impressive wins and talented players, but the Lady Indians proved they’re the area’s top team this past week — beating the Tarpons, 16-6, in run-rule fashion on Friday night at Venice High.
The win over Charlotte (11-7) wasn’t the most impressive part of Venice’s week, though.
Venice (17-3, ranked No. 39 in FL) also run-ruled Port Charlotte, 16-1, on Thursday and beat the No. 2 team in the nation, Lakewood Ranch, 3-2, on Tuesday.
The three-win week pushed the Indians’ streak to 15 victories in their past 16 games as the team has lost just once — 11-3 to Lakewood Ranch — by more than two runs.
But despite pummeling the Tarpons, the Indians trailed, 4-0, after the top of the first inning and then again, 6-4, after the top of the second before eventually blowing things open in the fourth and fifth innings.
Nearly every Indian played a part in the blowouts — as 10 players recorded a hit in the win over the Pirates and eight in the win over the Tarpons.
This is how it’s been for Venice all season as eight Indians starters are batting over .300 on the year, led by senior first baseman Becka Mellor (.514). The lineup has power, too, as seven hitters have combined for 18 home runs.
Despite the home runs and gaudy box scores Venice put up this week, though, its best win undoubtedly came against the Mustangs.
Lakewood Ranch hadn’t lost to a local team (from Sarasota/Manatee/Charlotte counties) in over three years, and has been ranked as one of the top teams in the nation all throughout that stretch.
So when Venice suffered a tough eight-run loss to the Mustangs two weeks ago, it wasn’t exactly unexpected.
But beating the Mustangs and holding them to two runs on their home field?
That’s not something many teams can even dream of doing.
Venice coach Steve Constantino started the game with Micaela Hartman on the mound for the first two innings and brought her back out for the fifth, while using left-hander Karsyn Rutherford for the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
The strategy — and pitching — worked, as Hartman allowed one run on four hits and a walk and Rutherford allowed one run on three hits.
And even though the Venice offense didn’t do its typical damage, the Indians showed they’re capable of beating top teams without their sluggers — giving them reason to be excited for the district playoffs that begin April 26.
Here’s what the other area teams have been up to:
Charlotte (11-7)
The Tarpons tumbled from the top 40 to No. 78 in FL after a three-loss week in which they dropped games to Sarasota, Riverview and Venice — getting outscored, 31-17, over those losses.
Fortunately for Charlotte, however, there were positive takeaways.
The Tarpons’ bats came to life in the loss to the Sailors, falling 10-9, and stayed strong in the loss to Venice — scoring six runs across the first two innings.
Six regular season games remain for Charlotte to get back on track.
DeSoto County (10-8)
The Bulldogs had a strong week on paper as they beat Dunbar and Southwest Florida Christian by an aggregate score of 28-3. The lone loss, however, was a 12-2 defeat at the hands of Lake Placid — a district foe who DeSoto hasn’t been able to compete with this year in a pair of losses.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Southeast on Tuesday in their regular season finale.
North Port (9-6)
The Bobcats had an explosive week at the plate as they blew out Lemon Bay, 9-1, and run-ruled Island Coast, 20-3, but lost a 3-1 game to Riverview.
Ace Taylor Roche has been consistent in the circle and the offense has gone off against lesser teams, but has been quiet against top teams.
The Bobcats have three regular season games remaining to fine-tune their offense before the playoffs — including a game at Port Charlotte on Wednesday and a home game against Charlotte on Friday.
Lemon Bay (4-12)
It’s been a tough year full of hard lessons by a young Lemon Bay team, and that continued this past week against Parrish Community — losing, 10-0, in five innings.
Pitcher Ella Kraszewski had two of the team’s three hits in the loss.
The Lady Mantas will play at Riverview on Tuesday and host Bradenton Christian on Friday in the second-to-last week of their regular season.
Port Charlotte (4-11)
The Lady Pirates were on both sides of blowouts this past week as they hammered Lehigh, 18-5, but lost to Venice, 16-1.
The 18-run breakout was another sign of good things to come from a young Pirates' lineup that’s been led by players such as Mickey Coslor, Emma Jurisko and Gia Greaves — all expected to return next year.
Port Charlotte will host Cypress Lake on Tuesday and North Port on Wednesday.
