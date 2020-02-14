The way the Venice girls soccer team has been playing lately, not much should surprise the Lady Indians.
Venice is 11-0-1 since early December and is currently ranked as the No. 3 team in the country according to MaxPreps.
But beating East Lake 7-0 in Friday night’s regional semifinal match at Powell-Davis Stadium is something that even the players and coaches didn’t see coming.
“I’m gonna be completely honest, I didn’t think it would be 7-0,” said senior forward Mason Schilling, who scored two goals on Friday night. “It’s a regional semifinal game so every team at this point is pretty good. It was a pleasant surprise, I would say.”
Venice (13-3-2) got off to a bit of a slow start as it had several opportunities to score in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t capitalize.
Schilling was the first to be denied as she fired a shot off the top crossbar and junior forward Kiki Slattery followed up with a shot right at the East Lake goalkeeper in the ninth minute.
The Lady Indians would have a couple more close looks that didn’t find the net, but with the looks they were getting, it was only a matter of time before the scoring started.
In the 22nd minute, Schilling crossed the ball to a wide-open Rachel Dalton in the middle of the field, who shot a ball that ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, senior midfielder Kat Jordan lofted a ball that forced the goalkeeper to leap into the air to bat it away. However, Slattery was again there to clean up the deflection, and this time she didn’t miss.
“We kind of started out a little bit slow in the first half,” associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said. “We had a lot of chances that we just didn’t finish. But in the second half, we came out strong.
“We started passing and moving the ball. But to put in five additional goals was crazy. We’re peaking at the right time.”
East Lake registered just four shots (three on goal) in the first half, but couldn’t do better in the second half as it tallied just four more shots (one on goal) for the remainder of the match.
Meanwhile, Venice didn’t take its foot off the gas.
The Indians had nine shots on goal with Jordan and Schilling adding two goals a piece and Maddy Krause and Dalton adding one each to put the game out of reach.
Venice enters Tuesday night’s regional championship game playing some of the best soccer it has all season, but the team will also be faced with its toughest challenge yet — overcoming last year’s regional final loss.
Once again, the Indians will host St. Petersburg — who defeated Wiregrass Ranch on penalty kicks in the regional semifinals — with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
“This next game is 100 percent about redemption,” Hilligoss said of the upcoming regional championship on Tuesday night at 7. “The last thing I left the girls with last year was, ‘Remember how this feels. Don’t carry it with you forever, but just remember how this feels. So if we get back to that point, you’re gonna fuel on that memory of getting knocked out and not reaching the goal we had.’
“But mentally, these girls are different this year, and it shows out on the field.”
