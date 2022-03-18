Venice High seniors Karsyn Rutherford and Taylor Halback have had a seemingly indescribable bond since the two first met as young softball players in Miss Venice Fastpitch.
It wasn’t long before two became close, even though they didn’t start out on the most friendly terms.
“I actually bit Taylor when I was little,” Rutherford said. “My mom would have to call her mom every day saying, ‘Sorry, Karsyn bit Taylor again.’ That’s really how it started.”
When asked to describe their friendship, they are at a loss for words.
Rutherford, the left-handed ace for the Lady Indians, and Halback, the team’s starting catcher, are a natural fit on the diamond, but away from the field, the two say they have little in common — with Halback even calling her and Rutherford ‘polar opposites.’
Softball, however, has kept the two together their entire lives, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future with both committed to play for State College of Florida.
From Miss Venice, to travel ball teams, and finally, Venice High, Halback has caught thousands upon thousands of pitches from Rutherford.
“When we warm up, she doesn’t even have to tell me what’s next,” Halback said. “I know when she’s ready to move on. I know what location she’s going to hit next. Our brains have this connection. If she misses it, I know what she’s doing wrong.”
Said Rutherford, “We can kinda just make faces at each other when we’re out there, and we know what the other is talking about."
It’s hard to deny the connection between Rutherford and Halback has been essential to the team’s undefeated start to the season. Venice (8-0) has used both hitters at the top of the order — Rutherford first and Halback second — and have hardly been scored on when the two pair up as battery mates.
Through four starts and one relief appearance, Rutherford (2-0) owns a 1.62 ERA with a save and 22 strikeouts to four walks across 17 1/3 innings pitched.
“Very rarely do I ever go to the mound,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “I very rarely go because by the time I’m gonna go, Taylor is already on her way out there. There’s no reason for me to go. What am I gonna say? What could I say that they don’t already know?
“Taylor has complete control of this team behind the plate.”
Halback has been especially needed for this year’s Indians team.
In addition to catching Rutherford — a lefty who can throw a fastball, changeup, curveball, screwball, rise ball or drop ball in any count — Halback is juggling talented newcomers such as Layne Preece (0.64 ERA through 22 IP) and Bailee Riggins (no runs allowed through 6 2/3 IP).
The pitching has been lights-out nearly every night for the Indians as the team has allowed just one run per game — including one-run wins over Riverview and North Port.
Offensively, with Rutherford (.393 OBP) or Halback (.423 OBP) — and sometimes both — getting on base to open innings, runs haven’t been too hard to come by. That includes a three-game stretch in which Venice mercy-ruled Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and North Port behind a 33-1 run differential.
“It’s been awesome because no one really expected it,” Rutherford said of Venice’s 8-0 start. “Coming into this season, we were like, ‘OK, let’s see how it goes.’ Everyone is doing their job. Everyone gets along. We have good chemistry.
“It’s basically just seniors and freshmen, and having to jell with that is crazy. But it’s working for us.”
Center fielder Micaela Hartman, shortstop Bri Weimer and right fielder Hailee Walter join Rutherford and Halback to form the senior nucleus. Freshmen such as second baseman KK Smith, third baseman Riley Sullivan and outfielders Rai Smtih and Alex Evancho provide the support that has helped the team exceed expectations.
There will be plenty of chances for Venice to blemish its record down the stretch.
Games against Sarasota, Charlotte (twice) and Palmetto remain, among others, then there is the postseason.
With Rutherford on the mound and Halback behind the plate, however, the Indians have an advantage that will be hard for anyone to match.
“She’s mostly stone-cold, but I feel like I can get to her, and she doesn’t throw what I say aside like she might with everyone else, Halback said of Rutherford. “She does the same for me. When she talks to me, she’s the one I can really trust and it calms me down.”
