VENICE — When the Venice High girls soccer team lost the district final to North Port last season, it served as a wake-up call for a state championship run.
As the final whistle blew in a 1-0 loss to Gulf Coast in Wednesday night’s district championship game, however, it felt more like a a fatal blow to the Indians’ hopes of repeating.
“I think we’ll have a tougher road,” said Venice coach Gary Bolyard, whose team will enter regionals as the No. 8 seed next Tuesday night at No. 1 Palm Harbor University. “Last year going in, we were ranked No. 1 in the state, so it just woke those girls up (losing the district final). We’re at a different point now. A lot of these girls know what it takes to get there, but we’re a very young team.”
After losing seven starters to graduation, Venice also lost Tatum Schilling to a season-ending ACL injury and Megan Davis moved out of state.
This year, the Lady Indians returned just three players — midfielders Sarah Freddolino and Catherine Dalton and forward Emma Mogford — with substantial varsity experience, though they did add a pair of move-in transfers in Brooke Judson and Meadow Barry.
The team struggled to adjust at first.
After opening with a tie at Manatee and a loss to Doral Academy, the Indians turned their season around to finish as the No. 1 seed in the district, but still lost tough games to Gulf Coast, Lakewood Ranch and North Fort Myers along the way.
Matched up with the Sharks again after each handled their first playoff opponent with ease, Venice had chances early, but couldn’t capitalize.
The Indians put four shots on goal in the opening seven minutes as freshman forward Ella Luzzi outraced the Sharks defense for moments, but couldn’t get a clean enough shot off.
Other teammates tried to cash in on opportunities too, as Maddie Egan had a chance to take it past the Sharks defense and Kyla Freddolino had a few powerful kicks that were hit directly at the goalkeeper.
Eventually, the Sharks began to catch up to Venice’s high-volume attack, and took advantage.
A Sharks shot from about 30 yards out in the 55th minute caught Barry in the face after it skipped quickly in front of the Indians goalkeeper — disorientating her long enough for freshman Ava Babcock-Watford to collect the deflection and poke it to Barry’s left and into the net.
The score gave Gulf Coast a palpable rush of momentum and put a young Venice team in an unfamiliar position.
Though Venice tried to answer with five more shots (three on goal), none were close enough to put pressure on a Sharks defense that brought all of its players back to wait out the win.
“Nothing surprised us. We knew exactly what we were getting,” Bolyard said of Gulf Coast. “In the first half, though, we should have put the ball in the net. If you don’t do that, you’re not gonna win the game. We had a couple golden opportunities in the second half, too.
“We’re young, though. We’re gonna have pretty much every position filled next year. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work hard. That’s all we can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.