When they matched up on Monday, the Venice High softball team needed an extra inning to squeak out a win over North Port.
When they met again on Friday, though, the Indians didn’t even need an entire game as they rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings.
The win concluded a 4-0 week for Venice (6-0) in which it beat the Bobcats twice, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay, outscoring their competition a combined 35-2.
“We have gotten better with our approach at the plate each game,” Indians coach Steve Constantino said. “We only swung at one pitch out of the zone the entire night.”
Venice recorded only seven hits, but took advantage of six walks issued by the Bobcats along with a pair of errors to score their 11 runs.
“Their pitcher has good stuff as she showed Monday night, but when you do execute, good things can happen,” Constantino said. “They changed from 30 (Jewelie Vanderkous) and we took advantage.”
After giving up a double to Dee Allen to start the game, Venice pitcher Layne Preece settled in and shut the Bobcats down.
Venice responded with a run in the bottom of the first as Micaela Hartman doubled with two outs and later scored on a single by Raionna Smith.
The Indians got another run in the second inning before blowing the game open with three runs in the fourth.
Kenna Tippman walked and moved to second on a sacrifice. After a walk to KK Smith, Hailee Walter went to bunt the run in and the Bobcats overthrew home to score two runs.
Venice scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Raionna Smith reached on an error and the Indians used their patience to take four walks and a hit batter. Karsyn Rutherford hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and a two-run single by Taylor Halback ended the game.
“We’re way ahead of where we were last year,” Constantino said. “It took a while for us to understand who we were and to learn to execute. We lost six starters but we have seniors in the right spots.”
Venice travels to Sarasota on Tuesday while North Port plays host to Charlotte on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.