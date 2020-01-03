The Venice High girls soccer team had one for the record books last year, going undefeated in the regular season and spending time ranked as a top five team in the nation.
But even though the Lady Indians were putting up video game-like stats, it didn’t result in any extra exposure or truly prepare them for the postseason.
That’s why coaches Gary Bolyard and Lynley Hilligoss put together a schedule this year that has Venice traveling all across the state — playing some of the best teams in Florida and getting as many eyes on them as possible.
So far, that’s resulted with the team playing all but one of its games on the road. After attending the Montverde Academy Showcase in Orlando in early December, Venice is spending this weekend in Lakeland at the Southeastern University Showcase.
“The showcase we went to actually had some college exposure,” senior forward Mason Schilling said of the Montverde Showcase. “It was really nice. That was the first time I’ve ever seen college coaches at a high school game.”
Through Day 1 of the this weekend’s tournament, the Lady Indians are 2-0 as they beat Bishop Moore (Orlando), 5-0, before winning against Winter Park, 8-3.
Events like these not only allow the Indians to play against better competition, but also gives some of their uncommitted players a chance to be seen by college coaches. Venice already has three players verbally committed to play at the next level in Kat Jordan (Columbia), Kiki Slattery (University of North Florida) and Schilling (Bemidji State), but the rest will have the chance to be watched by at least 14 different college coaches in Lakeland, according to Bolyard.
The nature of college recruitment in girls soccer isn’t unlike other prep sports that require outside participation to be noticed. Most, if not all, of the Lady Indians play club soccer in the offseason and the ambitious ones even take the time to put together highlight reels and send out emails to college recruiters.
“I think it’s always been in my mind since about eighth grade,” Slattery said. “I started emailing coaches my freshman year and starting the process.”
Slattery has a YouTube page of her highlight reels that she sends to coaches, and that’s increasingly becoming the norm for players trying to stand out.
“When social media first started in recruiting, it was an amazing tool,” said Hilligoss, who was a goalkeeper at Iowa State. “But now, everyone is doing it and it’s a difficult thing because it goes back to, ‘What makes you different? What sets you apart from those other kids?’”
Once the Southeastern University Showcase wraps up this weekend, Venice will play seven of its remaining eight games at home as it tries to settle in before the playoffs begin. That means there likely won’t be too many more chances to get on college coaches’ radar, but none of that will matter too much if the Indians can make a run at the state tournament.
“This tough competition is really preparing us for the postseason and that’s what’s been getting me through it,” Schilling said. “We’ve been hanging in with some of the top teams in the state. I think that gives us the confidence that when the playoffs do come, we’ll be ready for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.