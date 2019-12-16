For most sports at Venice High School, it’s evident how good the team will be by the support in the stands.
The football, volleyball and baseball teams routinely pack the house on game nights as they’ve built up a reputation for success over the past few decades.
But for some squads, such as girls basketball, there are nights where a pin dropping could be deafening.
New Lady Indians head coach Jeremy Martin is trying to change that, and doing so by borrowing from the handbook of the other successful teams on campus.
That starts with the players themselves — as the first-year coach convinced volleyball players Sadie Kluner and Brooklyn Smith to help lay the foundation for what he hopes is a new era for girls basketball.
“They just bring a different demeanor to the team,” Martin said of the duo. “They bring leadership and they know how to win. It’s a different challenge here because they’re not used to that mentality of winning.
“So this is the perfect opportunity to get better as a leader. I think by the end of the year this group will be special.”
Following a long run into the state semifinals, Kluner and Smith, a pair of 6-foot-plus players, had just a few days to forget about volleyball and shift their focus to basketball.
It resulted in a bit of a slow start for both as they spent most of the team’s first game on the bench — trying to learn the plays and habits of their teammates on the fly.
“I was a little worried about this season because last year we didn’t really connect as a team,” Smith said of playing basketball again. “This year, it’s like everyone is one big family rather than separate little cliques, which I really like.
“We had fall league and I was getting worried because we were losing by quite a bit. We did well in preseason, but then when we started losing to start the year, I was like, ‘Oh, here we go again.’”
The Lady Indians opened the season with a forgettable 0-5 stretch that included four losses of 20 points or more. But as the losses mounted and Kluner and Smith grew more comfortable, something changed for the Indians.
After losing by six to Port Charlotte, Venice finally broke through with its first win against Lemon Bay on Dec. 5. A win turned to two, then three — matching the team’s longest winning streak in three years.
Unlike the volleyball team — which has won five state titles across over two decades of excellence — the girl’s basketball team hasn’t found much success over the past few years.
The team’s last winning season came in the 2015-16 school year and it hasn’t made it out of the first round of the playoffs since.
“Venice (volleyball) has been such a winning program because we’ve always had coach (Brian) Wheatley,” Kluner, a senior forward, said. “Now with coach Jeremy, I think he can build this program up to be a winning program. But because it’s the first year, it’s gonna be a little slow.”
It won’t be easy for the Indians (3-5) to go far this year in a district with teams such as Charlotte (7-1), Sarasota (8-1), Fort Myers (7-3) and Braden River (4-2), but with a three-game winning streak under their belt, they’re already seeing signs that the hard work is worth it.
“I want to slowly build the program up,” Kluner said. “This will be the starting year with coach Jeremy and I hope the crowd will start to build. Like in volleyball, we draw some huge crowds and I’m sure it wasn’t like that before they started winning.
“So I want to be a part of this first year of building the team up and getting back to winning.”
