VENICE — Many of the players on the Venice girls tennis team weren’t in high school when the boys team won a state championship in 2019, but they’ve been inspired by it all the same.
The Lady Indians took their first step toward that goal together on Tuesday afternoon at Venice High School, beating out seven teams to win a district title — earning the right to host Day 1 of the regional tournament April 20.
The Venice boys, meanwhile, finished in third place behind first-place Riverview and second-place Gulf Coast as their season came to a close.
“That’s the exciting part about this season: Our top two are a sophomore and a freshman, and they’ll be around for a few years,” Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson said of his girls team. “Then you add another freshman in the mix in Adela (Piskor), and I have three other freshmen on the team who didn’t start but are right there waiting.”
Venice’s starting five girls — comprised of two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior — have grown close over the season. They have a team group chat, they go out for dinners together and they also have a shared goal they’re chasing.
“We hang out both on the court and off the court,” No. 5 singles player Adela Piskor said. “We’re always doing stuff together and we’re always talking. We’re super close.
“We bake cakes and on the cakes we write ‘Future State Champs’ and we deliver them to the coach’s house. That’s what we did the other day, actually.”
With both the boys and girls teams playing in a new classification — up to 4A from 3A — and a new district, it was hard to know what to expect in this week’s two-day tournament.
In the end, as many as four teams — Venice, Riverview, Lakewood Ranch and Gulf Coast— could have won the district.
The boys, however, failed to finish first in any singles brackets, but won in No. 2 doubles. Three tough losses — a 7-5, 6-4, 10-4 tiebreaker loss by Ryan Rajakar in No. 1 singles, a 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 12-10 loss by Charlie Siddons in No. 2 singles and a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 11-9 loss by Rajakar and Siddons in No. 1 doubles — proved to be too much to come back from.
Meanwhile, the girls took advantage of their depth in singles play.
No. 2 singles player Nika DeLong and Piskor won their brackets while No. 1 player Nicole Cierniak, No. 3 singles player Kathrin Didovich, No. 4 singles player Mickey Carr and the No. 1 doubles team of Cierniak and DeLong each made it to the final round before losing.
“I know we have a really strong girls team, and I knew we could definitely do it,” DeLong, a freshman, said. “Most of us are very close and we cheer each other on. I knew it was gonna be tough, but I knew we could do it.
“My goal is definitely to win states. I think that’s everyone’s goal. We’ll see, though.”
The Indians — nearly brand new to 4A — aren’t completely sure what to expect in the regional playoffs.
But even if they haven’t been here before, they know that winning isn’t out of the question.
“Once you see (a state title won) or you’re associated with a program that has done that, it maybe seems to become a little more possible,” Robertson said of his girls team being motivated by the boys’ state title.
“Like, ‘Hey, if they did it, we can do it.’”
