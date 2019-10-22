The Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte girls golf teams all competed in the regional tournament at the Golf Lodge at the Quarry in Naples on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Mantas were one of the few teams to have all of their golfers finish on the day, winding up in fourth place with a team score of 375 — 33 strokes better than their district championship performance.
Christain Chandler led Lemon Bay with a 10-over 82, followed by Hailey Lainhart (+17), Lauren Ragazzone (+24) and Marie L’Abbe (+36).
Sara Tirb was the low scorer for the Lady Pirates with a +20 finish and Madison Wiley led the Lady Tarpons with a +24.
As the only local team to have the minimum four players finish their rounds, the Lady Mantas will have a chance to receive at an at-large bid — given to the top four teams in each class that did not advance through their region.
