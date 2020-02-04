ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay girls soccer team often makes comparisons to last year's squad, which broke out for 13 wins and was a goal away from the district title game.
Whether its's Zoe Melo and Lauren Ragazzone comparing goal numbers or others comparing win totals, it's always been about beating last year's milestones.
The Lady Mantas (17-2) eclipsed one Tuesday night with an 8-0 win over Bayshore, clinching a home district championship game on Thursday against Mariner (12-5-2). Last year their season ended in the semifinals against Cape Coral.
In terms of year-to-year progress, Lemon Bay is ahead of the curve, but they're far from content.
"For the older goals, (last year's loss) is certainly a drive for them," Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. "We've been talking to the girls, our banner doesn't have a district title on it since 2005. That's something we've constantly been talking about all year. This is the year we can change that and put 2020 on that banner."
To get there, they had to first take care of Bayshore, who struggled to contain the Lemon Bay offense in the opening 20 minutes.
Jacoby Maldonado gets the goal off the assist from Melo to make it 2-0 Mantas. @mantaathletics pic.twitter.com/tvpaPG7dfO— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 5, 2020
The Mantas nearly got a goal in the first minute off a shot that bounced off the post, then the goalies back before rolling out of bounds. However, a few moments later, Selena Beaulieu sent off a similar shot that also bounced off the post, then the keeper, this time rolling back into the net for the opening score.
Lemon Bay got four goals from four different players in the opening 14 minutes.
Jacoby Maldonado followed Beaulieu's goal with a shot from just outside the left corner of the box to make it 2-0. Lauren Ragazzone got her 36th and 37th goal of the year shortly after and Hanna Cislo and Sophia Cherniak helped push the lead to six by halftime.
"We were a little hectic and then we got into a groove once we started scoring," Maldonado said. "We stepped back after the half. I felt like we needed to push through and go hardcore. We're pretty fired up."
Though the Lady Mantas kept ripping off shots, most of them went awry. Lemon Bay totaled 50 shots for the game and netted just eight goals, which is something the coaching staff looks to correct before Thursday.
After a 47 minute scoring drought, Ragazzone completed her hat trick to make it 7-0 and Maldonado added her second to end the game via mercy rule with just under four minutes remaining.
It was blind to happen sometime, Ragazzone gets the third goal of the game, which is either 35 or 36 in the year. 3-0 28:25 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/JAh3Vz491R— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 5, 2020
Thursday marks the second meeting with Mariner this year. Lemon Bay won 2-0 the first time, but aren't sure exactly what to expect.
"Mariner is a tough team," Cooke said. "They've got Brooke (Yount) in the middle of the park, who's a phenomenal player. They've got some fast midfielders. Mariner will definitely have that drive to even the score."
