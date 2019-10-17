For the third straight year, the Port Charlotte volleyball team has battled its way to a district championship.
Though it didn’t come at the expense of their rival like the last two, the Lady Pirates are savoring a 3-0 sweep of Cape Coral in the finals, which they hope sets them up as the No. 2 seed in regionals.
“They came out with such adrenaline in that first set and when you’re that high, you can only go down,” Port Charlotte Coach Christine Burkhart said. “They settled in and I know they would. But they fixed it in the third and the energy came back.
“It feels good. Obviously not as big as the past two years, but we’re so focused on regionals and have been for all year.”
The opening set featured an ignited duo of Azyah Dailey and Zoe Burkhart with leader Laticia Nina on the bench with a foot injury.
Zoe recorded seven aces in the first 15 points as the Lady Pirates jumped to a 14-1 lead. Dailey has seven kills in the set, which Port Charlotte won 25-10.
“That was huge and just what we needed,” Burkhart said. “That really set the tone for the rest of the match. And then our other players play behind that momentum. When you get that kind of cushion in the first set, it sets the tone, it sets the pace.”
The second two sets weren’t as dominant, as Burkhart anticipated.
Their were nine lead changes in the second set, which was tied 16-16 before Port Charlotte went on a 9-3 run that secured the 25-19 win.
It was much of the same in the final set as Cape Coral took a 3-1 lead and kept it close for a while, but the Lady Pirates again used a late run to seal the 25-18 win.
The Lady Pirates will host the opening round of regionals though their opponent has yet to be determined.
LaBelle 3, Lemon Bay 0
The Lady Mantas reached the district title game, but fell 3-0 to LaBelle on a Thursday.
LaBelle won 25-17; 25-19, 25-17.
