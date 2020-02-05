Down one with just over three minutes left against the team that knocked the Lady Tarpons out of the playoffs last year, Ary Hicks wasn’t about to let this one get away.
She stepped back and hit a corner 3 with 3:04 left to give the Lady Tarpons the lead. She then scored 11 straight points to seal a 62-50 win over Fort Myers, which topped Charlotte in the Elite 8 last year, ending a historic run.
The win was sweet with a tinge of revenge and the Lady Tarpons (20-2) celebrated accordingly with screams and chants from inside the locker room. It sets up a district final with top-seeded Braden River and Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon on Friday.
“They ended our season last year so the girls were real amped up for that,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Fort Myers is one of the top teams in the area, but (we) came out and executed the game plan and stuck to our plan.”
Hicks hit another 3-pointer shortly after taking the lead and the Lady Tarpons then forced a turnover leading to free throws from Hicks, who finished with a game-high 23 points.
She went 5 of 6 from the line to close out the game with the team as a whole shooting 11 of 15 on free throws for the quarter.
“I just really wanted to win, I had to do whatever I had to do,” Hicks said. “I just took over. The nerves were gone. I started getting into the game, staying focused. I knew I was hot, so I just kept pushing and pushing.”
After a 20-point opening quarter, the Lady Tarpons struggled to hit shots in the second and third and trailed at the half.
On the defensive side, they had their hands full with 6-foot-4 center Chaniya Clark. Clark muscled her way around the paint for 21 points, 13 coming in the first half. While she was drawing defenders in, Fort Myers guard Janay Outten was also taking advantage.
“(Clark) is a force, we had to have two bodies on her all night because she commands that much attention,” Stephenson said. “Between her and (Outten), they’re excellent ball players. When we lost sight of them or didn’t have a touch on them, they were able to get the basket.”
Charlotte’s Dylan Anthony added 11 points followed by Bella Desjardins and Makenzie Carter with 8 a piece.
