The Port Charlotte boys golf team missed out on going to the state championships for a fourth straight season, but it will be represented by its top golfer.

Eddie Lainhart shot a 79 to finish T-12 at his regional tournament, and will advance to the state championships with an at-large bid.

Lainhart will be the No. 1 seed in 2A competition among 16 qualifying individuals and will compete at Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills from Nov. 12-13.

