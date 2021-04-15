VENICE -- Sophia Santagata scored a goal with 1:06 left in the match and Venice held on for a 16-15 win over the Gulf Coast Sharks to claim the Indians' first district championship.
“Four years ago most of our girls hadn’t even picked up a stick and now look at us,” said coach Liz Bacon, who started the program from scratch when her current seniors were freshmen.
“At a place like Venice where everyone is winning, I’m proud that our girls get to add their names.”
The undefeated Indians have spent the bulk of this season punishing their opponents by lopsided scores. They beat the Sharks, 17-7, in their first meeting this season.
When the game started it looked like it would be more of the same as Venice jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Morgan Gross and Gianna Falbo.
Gulf Coast even the score on two goals by Cali Cleary before Venice ran off four straight scores.
“We came out so excited and pumped,” Santagata said. “When they tied the game, we had to focus and do what we know how to do.”
The Indians came on strong as they opened up an 11-4 lead on goals by Gross, Santagata, Falbo and Kaya Bartlett.
“Our girls put in a lot of hard work and it showed,” Bacon said. “We found ourselves in spots we could score and capitalized.”
The Eagles mounted a furious comeback as Cleary and Peyton Davidson started to dominate in the faceoff circle. While Cleary scored the first three goals for Gulf Coast, she drew the attention of the Venice defense and set up Davidson for three of the next four Sharks goals.
After the water break the Sharks continued to make life difficult and had closed the gap to 11-8 at halftime.
At the start of the second half the Indians continued to struggle to contain the Sharks' relentless attack. Cleary scored two goals and set up another to tie the match at 11.
“They started getting the ball where they wanted on faceoffs and beating us to the ball,” Bacon said. “It put us on our heels and we had to adjust quickly.”
The teams traded goals as the clock wound down. Gross and Santagata put Venice up 13-11 before the Sharks responded with a goal by Kenzie Boyd.
Santagata added another goal as Venice pushed ahead 14-12, but goals by Cleary and Davidson knotted the score at 14.
Santagata and Cleary traded scores to keep the game tied at 15 before Santagata provided her late game heroics. Two great saves by Maggie Lane allowed Venice to shut the door.
“Our goalie didn’t have one of her best games, but made the saves when we had to have them,” Bacon said. “I think our girls learned that they can be way down or way up and anything can happen.”
“We just wanted the 'W' so bad,” Santagata said. “We’ve worked so hard and now we can get some exposure. We have such an amazing team and an amazing coaching staff and this was our game.”
Venice does not know their next opponent yet.
“This is exciting and we’re so happy to win,” Santagata said. “We’re going to celebrate, but we want to win some more.”
