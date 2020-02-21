A year removed from a heartbreaking loss to end the season and a few days removed from avenging that loss, the Venice girls soccer team was faced with a chance to make their mark in the record books on Friday night.
Even though their best players were shadowed by Creekside defenders all night in the 6A state semifinals, the Indians finally broke through in the 63rd minute as Kiki Slattery tapped in the only goal of the game from point-blank range.
The score gave the Indians all they needed to hold on for a 1-0 win over the Knights and make it to the first state championship in team history. They will play against Lourdes Academy (Miami) at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand next Friday at 4 p.m. in the 6A state final.
“It was very disappointing how the season ended last year,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “We felt we had the team to do it and we basically brought everyone back.
“It was redemption. It’s cool, but we’re not done. These girls have a mission and it’s to win a state title. It’s what we’ve talked about since Day 1 starting this season.”
Each team opened the game cautiously as they felt each other out and adjusted to the low 50s weather and strong winds. By halftime, the Indians and Knights had combined for just four shots on goal.
However, the second half featured heart-stopping looks for both teams.
Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell came up with five saves in the second half — including three shots that nearly scored and left the Creekside bench groaning with disappointment.
Pennell did her best to stay warm and loose all night, jumping up and down and yelling out instructions to her defense.
“The kid has been playing out of her mind the whole playoffs if you ask me,” associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said of Pennell. “The save she pulled off in the second half off that corner kick was insane. She’s the heart and soul of our defense.”
The save off the corner kick forced Pennell to leap into the air, tipping inches over the crossbar. Another had her jump to her side to deflect a would-be score with a teammate clearing it in the nick of time. One forced her to deflect it and then smother it as Knights players closed in.
And a pair of late shots tested her quickness as the Knights rocketed some shots at the junior.
“They were right on the line,” Pennell said of a couple of shots that nearly went in for the Knights. “Like it hit the crossbar and I barely hit it. But Audrey and Jamie were right there to clear it.
“There were a couple (that scared me). The one that Audrey saved after I tipped it was crazy and the one that Jamie had, she barely cleared it and it was really good because I thought it was going in.”
While Creekside was testing Pennell and the Venice defense for much of the second half, the Indians also had their fair share of chances.
Senior forward Kat Jordan set up Slattery with a look in the 59th minute, but two Knights defenders surrounded her immediately. Again, Jordan had a good pass to a teammate three minutes later, but Mason Schilling was met and stopped at the top of the box by the Creekside goalkeeper.
One minute later, Rachel Dalton ran a breakaway down the right side of the field and crossed the ball in to Schilling, who was waiting in front of the goal. Schilling’s leg extension missed the ball, but Venice was there to redirect the ball back in front of the goal, where Slattery was waiting.
“All I was thinking when I shot it was, ‘We’re going to the state finals,’” Slattery said.
“It feels awesome. We’ve worked so hard all year and we just made history. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
