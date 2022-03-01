VENICE — By the time the offense came to life, the Venice High baseball team needed everything to go their way to beat Riverview on Tuesday night.
Trailing the Rams, 3-0, headed into the seventh inning, the Indians opened the frame with three straight base runners, but could only bring two of them home in a 3-2 loss in the second round of the Sarasota Classic at Venice High School.
“We haven’t played the ‘Venice High Way’ yet, but it’s early in the season,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We walked too many guys and walks scored. We got a lot of guys in to see what they could do. It’s only our second game of the year.
“Riverview is a good team and we’re looking forward to battling them in our district.”
With the loss, Venice (1-1) will host Canterbury (1-2) tonight at 7 and will play an opponent to be determined Friday night at 7.
The first inning was a sign of things to come for Indians pitching.
Starting pitcher Huston Wynne opened the home half of the first inning with back-to-back walks, but killed the rally one batter later as he induced a 6-4-3 double play.
Wynne and his fellow Venice hurlers wouldn’t be so lucky after that.
Another pair of back-to-back walks came back to haunt Wynne in the second when he allowed an RBI single to the next batter, Elijah Hurt, before getting pulled in favor of right-handed pitcher Douglas Schapley.
Facing his only batter of the night, Schapley brought the count full before catching Dylan Wilds looking on a called third strike. One batter later, Venice brought in sophomore sidewinder Nate Winterhalter, who also got a Rams batter to strike out looking.
However, control issues plagued Winterhalter, too.
The sophomore right-hander opened both the third and fourth innings with leadoff walks.
Though he escaped the third without any damage, the fourth would be another story.
Hurt hit chopping infield single to third base — putting runners on first and second with one out — and Wilds delivered the fatal blow, lifting a fly ball to left field that landed inches inside fair territory for a two-run double and a 3-0 lead.
“We didn’t want them to see Huston a lot tonight because we’re gonna see this team a lot. They’re in our district and our region,” said Faulkner, who turned to Schapley, Winterhalter, Simon Yochum and Peter Liakakos in relief. “The intent was only to go through the lineup once with (Wynne), but he wasn’t himself. He didn’t throw like he normally throws, but he will.
“We have some good pitching. Definitely some guys to keep you off balance. But the issue was we let the first guy get on almost every single inning.”
While the Indians pitchers were struggling with efficiency, the offense was, too.
Venice put a runner in scoring position in the second, third and fifth innings — including two innings with a pair of runners — but had no runs to show for it headed into the final frame.
Presented with one last chance to win the game, the Indians tried to take advantage.
Senior catcher Stephen Deans opened the inning with a deep fly ball that settled into the right field corner for a stand-up double. He was followed by a pair of walks — by Jeremiah Pachota and Dessavion Cassaway — to load the bases with no outs.
Finally, John Whitney came through for Venice as he roped an RBI single to center, but it wouldn’t be enough as Nic Dunn, who finished the game 2-for-4, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play and Trent Adrian grounded out to second to end the game.
“That’s not what we do,” Faulkner said of the walks issued by his pitchers. “Early in the year like this, people are still getting a feel for what they are. We’ll find the guys who don’t do that as we go.”
