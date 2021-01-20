BRADENTON — The Venice boys soccer team boarded its bus to Braden River High School on Wednesday hoping to come back with another win, but after the first 60 minutes the Indians were happy to leave with a tie.
Trailing, 3-1, with 20 minutes to play, the Indians got late goals from Diego Heredia and Max Mergos to tie the Pirates, 3-3, at Braden River High School on Wednesday night.
“Braden River is a phenomenal team,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “Coming back being down the way we were, I’m proud of the boys for not quitting and not giving up on each other.
“They stuck it all the way through. It’s easy to quit in that spot, but they didn’t.”
Venice (10-2-1) beat Braden River, 1-0, on Dec. 2, but the Indians and Pirates were much more aggressive this time around.
Each team traded possession of the ball until the first water break — at the 20-minute mark. Then, the Pirates took control.
Darius Beckford opened the scoring when he finished a run by lofting the ball over Stefan Slavov’s head and walking it into the left corner of the goal.
Braden River (9-4-1) didn’t let up from there, firing four more shots until a second goal came off the foot of Pirates junior Thomas Bravo, who skipped the ball off Slavov and followed the shot for a score.
Trailing, 2-0, the Indians began to show some frustration — complaining about bad passes or missed opportunities from teammates.
Eventually, Venice got on the scoreboard. Mergos had back-to-back shots denied, but freshman forward Matthew Groves was there to clean up the miss into a relatively empty net.
Still, Venice struggled to open the second half, and fell back by two scores when Sebastian Morelli placed a shot inches above a leaping Slavov in the 60th minute.
“We didn’t play the game the way we played for the first half or even the first three quarters of the game, but they stuck it out,” Porvaznik said.
“I changed some things up on them that they were concerned about. They didn’t like it, but I’ve done some crazy things that have worked, and this worked.”
Trailing, 3-1, with 20 minutes to play, the Indians didn’t have much to lose by trying a new approach. Porvaznik moved his players up the field all second half, telling them to “press” at every chance.
Soon, the Indians began to break through.
Heredia shot a ball just left of the goal in the 62nd minute and then followed that up four minutes later with a goal — ripping a shot into the top corner of the net from about 20 yards out.
Venice kept the pressure on, and seven minutes later, Heredia fed Mergos on a run down the middle, allowing the senior forward to rifle in a shot that was too fast to stop.
Though both the Indians and Pirates desperately tried to score in the final few minutes, neither really got close before the final whistle blew.
“Even when you win, there’s something to take away from the game,” Porvaznik said. “When you tie or you lose, you have to step back and re-calibrate a little bit and keep your egos in check.
"We came in, I think, a little too pumped up, and I think that got the best of them until they realized, ‘They’re here to play.’ And when they realized Braden River wasn’t backing down, they turned their game on.”
