Even for a wrestler as accomplished as Lauren Stone, the nerves and worries don’t subside in the days leading up to a big match.
After winning a girls wrestling state championship in each of her first three years, those anxious thoughts only intensified as the senior knew what was at stake this past weekend. It turned out there was little reason for Stone to fret, as she wasn’t scored upon on her way to a dominating finish — capturing the state championship in the 106-pound weight class for the fourth straight year at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.
“I think the mental aspect of it was the hardest,” Stone said. “Just dealing with the anxiety and the stress going into it. But also, there were really good girls out there.
“When I won I was so happy and I was so relieved, just because of the pressure of winning three before. I felt the pressure of getting that fourth one.”
Stone cruised through the opening rounds — winning by a pin in 14 seconds, a pin in 1:13, a technical fall, a 7-0 decision and finally, a 5-0 decision in the finals.
“The semifinals and the final were really good matches,” Venice wrestling coach Pat Ryan said. “The girls she beat are good wrestlers. She just wrestled outstanding.
“She was an absolute beast on top, turning people left and right. It was nice to see.”
It’s typical for athletes to get jittery and nervous before a big competition. But for Stone, it’s a mindset that pushes her to excellence.
Before all of her matches she can be found bouncing around, dancing or jogging in place as she tries to clear the nervous energy from her head.
However, with family, teammates and coaches traveling to Orlando to be in her corner, she didn’t have many chances to become consumed by the moment.
“I think everyone who came to support me made it so memorable,” she said. “My brother (Jack Stone), Gage Tippman and Sam Exler came for both days. And I had Bryce and Blaine Taranto come with their family on the second day.
“They’re just a great group of people and they try to keep my mind off thinking about the matches too much.”
The thoughts of doubt that creep into Stone’s mind happen away from the mat, too. She worried so much about not making weight — or the scale malfunctioning — that she weighed in over a pound underweight this past weekend.
And it flows over to her academics, too, as she’s pushed herself to maintain a 5.02 GPA while taking International Baccalaureate classes — the most rigorous courses Venice High has to offer.
But all of those feelings disappeared for a moment on Saturday as Stone began to realize she was seconds away from winning the state championship match against Jasmine Godinez.
“The last 30 seconds of my finals match I was just so happy because I knew at that moment I was going to win,” she said. “I had her on her back for the last minute-and-a-half of the third period so after those 30 seconds I knew she wasn’t going to get out.
“I can’t even describe how happy I was.”
Stone has about three months left of her time at Venice High School and she hopes to continue doing well with her studies and make it to the boys state championship for the third time.
Doing so would require a top-four finish in both of the upcoming district and regional meets. But after becoming a four-time state champion, she’s not really sweating it.
“It’s icing on the cake for me,” she said.
