Charlotte pole vaulter Kalyn Uebelacker stood for a few seconds, focused on the bar, before running full speed toward her mark at last week's Charlotte Invitational.
Just before reaching the reaching the standards — the two supports that hold up the crossbar — she plunged the pole into the box, taking off on her left foot, and launched herself upwards.
As she flattened her body out over the bar nearly nine feet off the ground, she simultaneously pushed the pole off to the side before falling backward onto the soft landing pad, securing a first-place finish.
Making a difficult event look like cake. @VeniceTF_XC pic.twitter.com/WHYfdejQL3— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) March 5, 2020
There is nothing natural about the sport of pole vaulting and it's one of the harder events to learn and coach.
Being successful takes superior athleticism, some guts and plenty of trust.
"The fear factor. Running full speed into a wall and expecting it to move when your brain is saying that’s a bad idea," Charlotte pole vault coach Jeremy Green said. "The vault is mostly a physics equation. The difficult part of teaching it is getting the athlete to feel comfortable doing things that their brain is telling them will get them hurt."
The mental aspect is almost a bigger hurdle than the physical jump.
One false placement of the pole or bad lean in the air can cause a vaulter to be flung left or right onto a much harder landing. Being able to get over that sort of risk takes some time.
"It's all about trusting that you're not gonna die," said Uebelacker, a senior and two-year competitor in the sport. "That you can rock back and be perpendicular with the ground and you're not gonna fall on your neck. It's a game of trust between yourself and the pole, which is interesting because it takes a while to get to that point."
Any good jump starts with the first step, which starts 15-20 feet back from the bar, and every vaulter does it differently.
Uebelacker is mostly still before she takes off. Venice's Juliana Courville, who tied Uebelacker for first at the Invitational, does a couple rocks back and forth prior to her sprint.
"I like to do three rock back steps because it gives me enough time to figure out what I'm doing and what I'm focusing on," Courville said. "Than once I get to the third one I'm ready to go and start running down the run way.
"Pole vault is very technical. You have to focus a lot on form, a lot on your steps."
It' s a step-by-step process with each element playing a key role. A misstep at any point could take inches or feet off the jump.
As they begin their approach, they set their sites on the box, which sits directly below the bar and allows the pole to lock in, bend back and launch the vaulter upward. Getting a clean fit is the basis for the jump.
According to Uelebacker, at the same time as her left foot plants for takeoff, the pole is just about to hit the box and the timing is key. That sends the vaulter upward, knees to chest, using the momentum gained from the bend in the pole.
At the apex of the jump, the vaulter extends outward over the bar before falling backward once they have cleared the bar.
"I still don't have it fully down," Uelebacker said of the process. "It's a challenge every meet to remember to do this step and I get this step than I forget to do this other one. Tying it all together is really hard, but once you get it it's really rewarding."
