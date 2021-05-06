SEBRING – Throughout the concourse and in the parking lots behind venerable Firemen’s Memorial Stadium, the adults gathered in small clusters. Those wearing Sebring blue lamented the runners the Blue Streaks had left at third base and a dozen other turning points in the game.
Those wearing Lemon Bay’s orange? They were remembering where they were when Abel Albarran jacked a 2-2 pitch into the night for the go-ahead run in a 5-4, 10-inning classic.
For numerous reasons, both teams could say they shouldn’t have been there, not in the 10th, or the 8th or even the bottom of the seventh, but the sport has its way of punishing those who fail to do the little things and rewarding others who go the extra mile.
“This brings a lot of momentum to us,” Albarran said, toting the golden rake the team gives to the game’s most valuable player. “We really worked on the little things in practice and I think we’re still developing them a little bit, but at the end of the day all that matters is if you get plays down, throw strikes, hit the ball and score. That’s what we did today.”
Rewind.
Colin Gamber’s bases-loaded double drove in three runs and staked Lemon Bay to a 4-0 lead in the third inning. The Mantas appeared well on their way to a much-desired rematch with Mariner to avenge their controversial district championship defeat.
Sebring had plans of its own. Zach Doorlag smashed a two-run homer in the bottom half of the third, then the Blue Streaks punished the Mantas for an error in the fifth to pull within 4-3.
In between the hiccups, Albarran was pitching well. Then came the bottom of the seventh.
Albarran walked leadoff batter Trey Rowe, then disaster struck when a three-base throwing error brought Rowe around to tie the game and put the winning run 90 feet away. Albarran struck out the next batter but reached his pitch limit.
Reliever Barrett Curry coaxed a popup out of Sebring’s No. 9 hitter, then with Doorlag striding to the plate, the Mantas opted to take the bat out of his hands and walked him, intentionally.
It was the right move – Curry induced a soft ground ball to shortstop Joel Vazquez, who got Lemon Bay out of the jam and sent the game to extra innings.
Surviving the seventh inning was no small feat for the Mantas, for the inning has been a struggle throughout the season. Lemon Bay saw a 4-0 lead against Charlotte disappear in the seventh inning in March before winning that game in a walkoff. The loss to Mariner last week came after the Tritons eroded another early 4-0 lead and scored the tying and winning runs in their last at-bat.
“I don’t know what happens. We kind of fire up a turbo at the beginning of a game and it goes for about four innings,” Gamber said with a laugh. “I assume maybe some guys start losing their voices or something. We try to keep the energy, but I think it’s a young team adapting. I think we’re getting a lot better with that.”
Albarran said the Mantas dug deep this time around because the team didn’t want to let down head coach Zach Gonzales and senior center fielder Sebastian Daubner, both of whom had been suspended for Thursday’s game after their ejections against Mariner.
“We were doing it for Coach Gonzo and Sebastian and we really respect them and have a lot of pride in them because they do so much for us,” Albarran said. “We just wanted to win this game for them.”
Lemon Bay loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the eighth when Ryan Mickey and Mason Boltinghouse sandwiched their walks around Abel Albarran’s beaning, but the Mantas came away empty.
The bottom of the eighth inning will be lamented in Sebring throughout the offseason. Trey Bender drew a leadoff walk against Curry and stole second base despite getting picked off. Curry then struck out Case McClelland, but when the pitch landed in the dirt, McClelland broke for first while Bender broke for third. Catcher Javi Albarran’s throw to third was late and McClelland raced around to second base on the throw. Suddenly, Sebring had runners on second and third with no outs.
The Blue Streaks then resorted to trickery, putting on a suicide squeeze with Reid Whitehouse, but he popped up the bunt. Curry caught the ball then chased down Bender for an unassisted double play. Moments later, McClelland was gunned down attempting to steal third and Lemon Bay had escaped once more.
A quiet ninth inning set the stage for Albarran. After two quick outs, Albarran dueled with Sebring reliever Cam Kimbrell before ripping a long line drive just foul down the third base line.
“I was standing in the on-deck circle and when I saw that, I knew it,” Gamber said. “I just knew. The kid, he gets locked in and it’s insane. He’s crazy good, one of the best players I’ve ever played with.”
One pitch later, Albarran yanked a fastball just inside the left field foul pole and Curry made the lead stand, dismissing Sebring in order to end it.
“Before that at-bat, my coach told me to swing out of my shoes,” Albarran said. “I said, ‘why not?’
“That first pitch I got in on my hands a little bit and it went foul, but his next pitch I went yard because I knew that he was throwing a lot of fastballs and the very few offspeed pitches were mostly not strikes,” Albarran added. “So my thought process was fastball, all the way, and as a result, the final score is 5-4.”
Lemon Bay (19-7) advances to the Region 4A-3 semifinals at Mariner on Tuesday. The Tritons defeated Hardee, 3-1, to punch their ticket for the much-anticipated sequel to Mariner’s 6-5 walkoff win last week.
“We lost to Mariner in the district championship, so we’re coming back for them,” Albarran said. “We’re coming with our best pitcher and their best pitcher and it’s going to be a game. Maybe just like this, but we have a lot of pride in ourselves and we’re going to take this game. We’re going to take it.”
