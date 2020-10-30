NORTH PORT — Behind the running of Jason Hogan and the passing of Austin Anderle, Lemon Bay closed its regular season with its seventh straight win, a 35-0 blanking of North Port Friday night.
Hogan scored twice in the first half and Anderle threw touchdown passes of 45 yards to Aaron Pasick and 24 yards to Louis Baldor, while the Manta Ray defense held the Bobcats offense to 87 total yards.
After stopping the Bobcats on their first possession, Lemon Bay took over at the 20-yard line and moved 80 yards in 8 plays, with Hogan carrying the ball seven times, capping the drive with a 4-yard TD run midway through the first quarter. After snuffing out a fake punt on North Port’s next possession, Anderle threw a strike to a streaking Pasick down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead with 2:09 left in the quarter.
The next time Lemon Bay got the ball, the Mantas put together a 91-yard drive on 16 plays. Hogan had 11 carries during the march, finishing it off with another 4-yard scoring run.
The Lemon Bay offense didn’t do much in the third quarter, but scored on the second play of the fourth period on Anderle’s pass to Baldor, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Jacob Sekach then finished off the scoring a started a running clock with a 17 yard TD sweep with just under five minutes to play.
Key Plays: Hogan’s 23-yard run after the Bobcats failed fake punt attempt from the Mantas 37 took the ball to the Bobcat 45 and set up the TD from Anderle to Pasick in the second quarter. That was as close as North Port would get to the end zone all night. In the fourth period, Mason Dowd picked off a Sean Silverberg pass and returned it to the Bobcat 14-yard line. Sekach scored to make it 35-0 two plays later.
Key Stats: Hogan finished with 153 yards on 23 attempts, gaining 151 in the first half. Sekach added 74 yards on 8 carries. Anderle was 5 for 8 passing for 93 yards and two touchdowns. For the Bobcats, the scrambling of quarterback Kevin Riley was their best offense. Riley picked up 60 yards on 15 rushes and completed 2 of 9 passes for 21 yards. Lemon Bay gained 242 yards on the ground for the contest.
What It Means: The Mantas, now 7-1, have a week off before hosting Lake Placid in the first round of the playoffs on November 13. It was Lemon Bay’s sixth consecutive win over the Bobcats since the series resumed in 2015. North Port falls to 2-5 and will travel to Charlotte next week.
Quote: “I have not allowed myself or our team to think a whole lot about November 13th, because there’s a lot of days between here and there and there was a football team here. We knew that this was going to be a really important game for North Port and we’d get their best shot,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “Our guys stayed focused and played well. We got on them early and finished the job in the second half.”
