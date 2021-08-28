ENGLEWOOD — Fort Myers swept the season-opening Lemon Bay Invitational cross country meet that featured 20 boys teams and 14 girls squads.
On the boys’ side, Lemon Bay nosed out Charlotte for third place for top honors among area schools. Mantas junior Sean Perry covered the 5-kilometer distance in 17:55.4 to finish sixth overall and best among area runners. North Port junior Evan Crane finished 10th at 18:06.7.
Lemon Bay’s other scoring runners were Matt Finck (11th, 18:13.8), Jake Perry (25th, 19:03.7), Zach Leclair (27th, 19:08.6) and Eli Taylor (53rd, 20:23.8).
Charlotte was paced by sophomore Alex Lincoln-Velez, who finished 13th at 18:20.0.
North Port finished sixth. Venice came in eighth, led by senior Andrew Rodriguez’s No. 42 time of 19:56.7. DeSoto County finished 20th, led by sophomore Diego Sandate’s 22:11.4.
Port Charlotte fielded a partial team that was paced by senior Kauhner Mault’s non-scoring time of 19:05.8, which was good for 26th overall.
On the girls’ side, Venice led all area teams with a fifth-place team finish with four of its five scoring runners finishing in the top 35. Junior Tyler Sabadin led the way with a time of 23:13.4, good for 17th. She was followed by Makayla Rassbach (27th, 23:47.5), Mallory Loge (32nd, 24:08.3), Tori Sabadin (35th, 24:33.2) and Alena Chamberlain (56th, 26:02.6).
North Port finished ninth, paced by sophomore Brenda Smith’s 38th-place time of 24.44.2. Charlotte sophomore Hanna Martin’s 23:22.5 was good for 20th overall, helping the Tarpons to a 10th-place finish.
Lemon Bay’s non-scoring partial team was led by junior Kerry Matson, who covered the distance in 23:29.9, good for 23rd overall.
Senior Destiny Gonzalez represented DeSoto County with a time of 31:45.2.
