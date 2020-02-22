No team could match Lemon Bay at the District 1A-12 meet hosted by the Mantas on Friday.
The Mantas dominated the field, winning the district title by 89 points and qualifying 13 wrestlers for regionals.
In total, Lemon Bay crowned nine district champions, eight of whom won via pin. Winning were Brycen Warren (106), Jonathon Hartsikov (113), Justin Brady (120), Eric Dagg (138), Derick Dagg (152), Caleb Corridino (160), Lance Shyck (170), Chase Aiden (182) and Louis Baldor (195).
The Imagine School of North Port also competed in the 1A-12 meet, finishing fourth and qualifying eight wrestlers for regionals. They had no district champions, but Grant LaBallister was the highest place with a second-place finish in the 138-pound class.
Lemon Bay will host regionals on Friday beginning at noon.
Other qualifiers: Lemon Bay — Ashton Tucker, Mark Cicchella, Marcus Lopez and Zach Hegwood. Imagine School — Kinley McCaffrey, Seth Ward, Austin Duffey, Nicholas At, Jacob Terrell, Logan Suhr, and Aksel Johnson.
District 2A-10
The Tarpons dominated the field, cruising to an easy district title. Charlotte had a wrestler in the final round in all but one weight class and secured 11 individual titles.
Coming home district champs were Patrick Nolan (106), Andrew Austin (113), Isaac Church (126), Donovan Cataldi (132), James Baltutis (138), Anthoy Andou (145), Lucas Willis (152), Sean Taft (160), Cody Rice (170), Cael Newton (182) and Preston Powell (195).
Baltutis, Cataldi, Willis, Newton and Austin all pinned their way to titles.
Finishing second and also qualifying for regionals were Derek Paull (120) and Biaggio Frattarelli (220).
Port Charlotte finished fifth overall. They qualified five wrestlers for regionals with Nick Sloan, Tyler Rodriguez, Alejandro Vallada, Okten Logue and Abel Marquez Jr. moving on.
Regionals will be held at Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.
District 3A-8
Further north at Riverview High, North Port and Venice also kicked off districts, finishing third and fourth respectively.
11 Bobcats advanced to the regional meet. Sean-Michael Gonzalez was the lone district champion, claiming the 120-pound class with a 6-5 decision in the finals.
Placing second were Dominic Joyce at 160 and Anthony Calleia at 182.
Venice is sending nine to regionals and had three champions on Friday. Winning were Jack Stone at 126, Gage Tippman at 145 and Sam Exler at 152. Lauren Stone (106), Raymond Taranto (113) and Koen Hoffman (138) finished second.
Regionals will be held at Osceola High School on Friday.
Other Qualifiers: North Port — Hope Eastes, Gannon Wertz, Tyler Eastes, Quinn White, Christopher Altimeaux, Evan Burch, Mike Walz, Jaydon Evans. Venice — Bryce Taranto, Josh Stewart, Michael Groves.
