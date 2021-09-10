BRADENTON -– Trey Rutan threw for two touchdowns and Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach found the end zone twice in the first half as Lemon Bay blew out an undermanned Bayshore squad, 43-0, at Balvanz Stadium on Friday.
The Manta Rays (2-0) took advantage of three Bruins turnovers and recovered a pooch kickoff, all of which resulted in touchdowns in the first half and set up a running clock for the entire second half.
Lemon Bay scored first following a muffed punt that Landon Spanninger recovered at Bayshore’s 20. Hogan immediately cashed in on a 20-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Following a Chase Tudor interception, Spanninger had a 43-yard run down the sideline to set up a 1-yard Hogan touchdown run to make it 15-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
Daylan Craft recovered a short pooch kick for the Manta Rays which led to a 25-yard Tudor touchdown reception just 20 seconds after the previous score for a 23-0 lead.
Craft’s hard work was rewarded with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter while Sekach found the end zone for the second time to make it 36-0 to set up a running clock.
Aaron Pasick caught a 12-yard pass from Rutan late in the first half to make it 43-0 following a Joe Scott interception.
Bayshore (1-2), which dressed just 19 players, had 22 yards of offense in the first half and two first downs, both by penalty.
KEY PLAYS: The muffed punt recovered by Spanninger after Bayshore stopped the Mantas on their opening possession was a killer for a team that had little margin for error.
KEY STATS: Rutan was 8 for 13 with 190 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pasick had three receptions for 83 yards and a score. The bad news: Lemon Bay committed 14 penalties.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Manta Rays, which used the run almost exclusively in its first win, mixed it up and showed they can balance their offense and blow a team away early. Bayshore needs bodies.
QUOTES: “Our guys controlled what they could control. We played hard and put some points on the board in the first half and worked on our depth in the second half,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.