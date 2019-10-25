The Manta Rays hit the ground running and never looked back Friday night, rushing past Bonita Springs, 31-7, for their second straight victory.
Lemon Bay (2-7) set the tone on the opening drive, taking nearly eight minutes off the clock with 15 running plays. Colby McCauley eventually punched in a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Mantas a 7-0 lead before the Bonita Springs (1-8) offense even took the field.
The Manta used four different rushers on the drive, running players in motion and exploiting different alleys of the Bull Sharks’ defense.
“That’s always our game plan,” Lemon Bay head coach Don Southwell said. “These are tough kids and we feel like that’s our advantage. Our goal coming in was to mash them a little bit.”
Lemon Bay continued to chew up yards on the ground, running for 162 yards in the first half.
The Manta Rays took advantage of a young Bull Sharks team. This fall is their first season competing on varsity, and they still do not enroll seniors. The Bonita Springs campus opened for the 2017-18 school year.
Despite the matchup against a younger team, the Manta Rays owned every aspect of Friday’s game. They forced five turnovers and controlled the tempo throughout.
Key Plays: On the opening drive, Lemon Bay faced a pair of fourth-and-1 plays. On both occasions, senior quarterback Austin Andrle carried the ball right and spun off tacklers to keep the drive alive. Andrle returned from a hip injury last week.
After a couple of Andrle completions in the final minute of the second quarter, senior John Moore blasted a 40-yard field goal, giving Lemon Bay a 17-0 lead at the half.
Lemon Bay defensive back Riley Haynes made a diving interception. Three players later, Jason Hogan took it the distance, delivering the longest play of the game (60 yards) and extending the lead to 24-0.
With the Mantas setting up for a 45-yard field goal later in the quarter, Henry Schouten pulled a fake. He rolled right before lofting a 24-yard completion to Mason Dowd along the far sideline. That led to a 4-yard touchdown run by McCauley on the next play.
Key Stats: Lemon Bay spread the wealth. Four players earned at least four rushing attempts, with Hogan and McCauley each seeing an identical number of carries and touchdowns in both halves.
Hogan finished the night with 121 rushing yards on 14 attempts (8.6 yards/attempt). McCauley racked up 72 yards on the ground and nine receiving.
What it means: After a difficult 0-7 start to the season, the Manta Rays are officially on a winning streak. They now have a chance to finish the season with three consecutive wins, as they host North Port (1-8) next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
What They Said: “We’ve got everybody back where they belong. We’ve got a cabinet full of weapons now,” Coach Don Southwell on Andrle returning and the season outlook. “For our seniors that have spent four years battling for this program, to see them go out with three in a row would be amazing.
“For them to have the moxy and the guts to practice and get better and win two games in a row convincingly, that’s a testament to their character.”
