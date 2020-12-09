A year ago, Lemon Bay entered the Class 1A District 12 dual meet without a key group of wrestlers who were in concussion protocol. The Mantas finished second to LaBelle.
On Wednesday, Lemon Bay roared through their district foes and cruised to the district championship.
“I’m happy because last year we didn’t have all our guns at the district duals,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “I mean, it was exciting, LaBelle won and had a good team, but it was something we earmarked as what we wanted to win this year.”
Lemon Bay blanked Gateway Charter 84-0, dismissed Bonita Springs 66-12, then shook off a sluggish start to rout Oasis 60-18 for the title. LaBelle did not make the trip due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Against Oasis, Lemon Bay fell in a 12-0 hole after dropping pins in the first two matches, but the Mantas’ middleweights got the ball rolling with a pair of hard-fought decisions and the heavyweights delivered pins to turn the match around.
“We were thinking we needed to get motivated and get the gears going and we just needed to keep pursuing,” said senior Shea Dixon, whose 6-1 decision at 138 gave Lemon Bay its first three points. “We were definitely ready because we know we’re well-coached and every day we put in hard work, so we were confident coming out here today.”
Schyck said the way Lemon Bay battled through the day’s only real adversity was a good sign.
“You don’t like to see 12-0 to start with and you’ve just got to weather the storm sometimes,” he said, adding that he thought the first few wrestlers looked a little lethargic. “But the cool thing is they toughed it out and ended up winning a match that could have gone the other way and we end up getting momentum.”
Dixon, Logan Kelly, Brycen Warren, Caleb Corridino, Austin Werden, Lance Schyck, Chase Alden, Louis Baldor, Ben Arnett and Tyson Jackson all went 3-0 for the day. Corridino, Schyck and Baldor are now 8-0 after two meets. Marcus Lopez is 2-0 but didn’t compete Wednesday, due to a knee injury.
“We had a critical injury to (Lopez) and we just had to have the next-man-up mentality,” Dixon said. “I feel like we have a well-rounded wrestling team, a hard-working team with great coaching, and we have the desire and will to win.”
Arnett and Dixon are two key pieces to the 2020-21 puzzle for Schyck. The sophomore Arnett is in his first year wrestling while Dixon returned to the team after taking a year off.
“(Arnett) wrestled for me one year in middle school, but I really liked what happened to him and the result out here was directly related to how much he practices,” Schyck said. “(Dixon) won his match here by decision. He eked it out and that’s impressive for me. He didn’t wrestle last year but he came back this year. I am really happy he’s out and for him to do what he did today was pretty cool.”
Lance Schyck competing at 182, was battling a knee ailment of his own. He wrestled in a leg-length brace. His Oasis opponent was Hunter Eichelberger, a transfer from a strong wrestling program at Burke High in Omaha, Neb. Schyck pinned Eichelberger with seven seconds remaining in the first round.
“I’m proud of my son. He’s wrestling with a bum knee and the kid he’s wrestling against is a move-in from Nebraska, a good kid, and my son needed to be pushed tonight,” Schyck said. “We’re trying to figure out what he’s going to do with weight class, so he’s testing the waters at 182. We’ll see what happens there.”
Oasis defeated Bonita Springs 42-39 in the consolation bracket to finish second.
The Mantas will return to regular season action on Dec. 18 at Spring Hill. They will play host to the Region 3 dual meet next month.
“Our district is one of the ones that does its duals early and I like it,” Schyck said. “We can get everyone down to weight, get everyone healthy and where we need to be and get ready for the next phase. Now we have a month before regionals. McKeel (Lakeland) has six or seven guys ranked in the top 20 and on paper they should win, but we had a tight one with them last year and hopefully we can put together a team that can compete.”
