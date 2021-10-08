ENGLEWOOD - In their most dominating performance of the season, Jason Hogan scored three touchdowns, Aaron Pasick scored twice, and Lemon Bay rolled to a 57-6 victory over Booker Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
The Mantas dominated from the outset, taking the opening kickoff and needed only six plays to move 53 yards to take a 7-0 lead on the first of Hogan’s touchdowns.
The Mantas took a 14-0 lead as Trey Rutan connected with Pasick on a 50-yard touchdown pass before the Tornadoes returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. But a long kickoff return by Pasick set up a 16-yard TD run by Hogan and it was 21-6 and Lemon Bay was off to the races.
Landon Spanninger would add an 8-yard TD run before the first quarter was over, and a snap over the Booker punter’s head on the second play of the second quarter resulted in a safety and a 30-6 Lemon Bay lead.
Pasick would add a 31-yard scoring run and Hogan found pay dirt from 3 yards out just before the half as the Mantas took a 43-6 lead at the break.
With a running clock in the second half, Lemon Bay took advantage of two Booker fumbles deep in their own territory to score twice more. Jacob Sekach had a 2-yard TD run and Carson Moore finished the scoring with a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Key Plays: A long kickoff return set Booker up at the Mantas' 15-yard line following the first Lemon Bay score. But in a preview of things to come, the Tornadoes moved backward and turned the ball over on downs. Pasick’s kickoff return set the Mantas up to quickly respond after the Booker score. When Hogan ran it in from 16-yard out on the next play, it was the third touchdown in 27 seconds of playing time. A bad snap on a punt gave the Mantas the ball at the Booker 18 moments later, and Spanninger scored two plays later to extend the lead to 28-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Key Stats: Ten different Mantas carried the ball as Lemon Bay totaled 272 yards rushing led by Hogan with 75 yards on 7 carries and Sekach with 71 yards on 6 attempts.
Booker, on the other hand, finished with minus-83 yards rushing with a combination of backward passes and quarterback sacks contributing to the total. Lemon Bay has only given up 12 points all season.
What It Means: Lemon Bay improved to 5-0 on the season, finally getting to finish a game after a bye week and a rain-shortened contest the past two weeks. They will travel to Lake Placid next Friday.
What They Said: "Jason Hogan gets a lot of the notoriety because he scored a bunk of touchdowns last year and he’s a great runner. But we’ve got so many other guys that are weapons and we go into games trying to figure out how we get these guys some touches. It was nice to see everybody get involved.” -- Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said.
