ENGLEWOOD — After a deadlocked first half, Lemon Bay scored 10 points in the third quarter and held on for a 17-14 win over North Port Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
In defeating the Bobcats for the fifth straight year, the Mantas qualified for the final spot in the Class 4A-Region 3 playoffs to begin next week.
Things started out well for North Port, as Bradley Augustin returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Bobcats a quick 7-0 lead.
The Mantas took advantage of a short Bobcat punt midway through the first quarter to get the ball near midfield. Quarterback Austin Anderle got loose for a 51 yard gain and Colby McCauley bulled over from the 1-yard line to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:54 to go in the period.
Each team missed a field goal attempt in the second quarter, but the Mantas took the second half kickoff and moved into position for a 36-yard John Moore field goal to take a 10-7 lead. A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave Lemon Bay a short field and Anderle scored on a 5-yard keeper to make it 17-7 with 4:03 to play in the third quarter.
North Port got a fourth quarter TD run ;by Deandre Wilson-Echols to cut the lead to 17-14 with 5:48 to play. Lemon Bay then took over at its own 7 yard line after the kickoff and picked up three first downs to run out the clock.
“We knew coming in the they were way better than their record,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “We knew we were going to be in a battle and that’s the way we prepared. Fortunately, we did enough things well and came out on top.”
Key Plays: Anderle’s 51-yard burst up the middle took the ball to the 1-yard line in the first quarter. Three plays later, McCauley’s TD run tied the game. A 10-yard completion from Anderle to Riley Haynes on 4th-and-5 kept the Manta’s first drive of the third quarter alive and led to Moore’s field goal. After recovering the fumble on the kickoff at the Bobcats 23, Anderle and Haynes combined for a 15-yard gain that set up Anderle’s scoring run that proved to be the winning points.
North Port recovered a Manta fumble in the fourth quarter and Kevin Riley picked up 18 yards on 4th-and-14 to get a first down. Wilson-Echols then scored to cut the lead to 17-14, but North Port would not get the ball again.
Key Stats: Anderle finished with 126 yards on 22 carries and completed 3 of 6 passes for 30 yards. Haynes caught all three. Riley was North Port’s leading rusher with 50 yards on 17 attempts. The teams combined for 230 yards in penalties.
What It Means: After an 0-7 start, Lemon Bay has won three in a row and is headed for the postseason. North Port finished the year at 1-9.
What They Said: “Anderle’s return from injury has made all the difference,” Southwell said. “We’re able to run our offense the way it’s designed with all of our skill guys in the positions they belong in. It’s been fun to watch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.