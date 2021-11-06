TAMPA – Lemon Bay’s breakthrough volleyball season came to an end Saturday at Academy of the Holy Names in the Region 4A-2 championship.

The Jaguars, ranked No. 32 in the state overall and No. 1 in Region 4A-2, outlasted the second-seeded Mantas in four sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 to reach the state’s Final Four.

The loss did little to dampen the program-building that took place in 2021. The Mantas finished the year at 26-3, tying the school record for wins while setting a new standard for winning percentage and fewest losses.

Lemon Bay went just 7-10 a year ago and entered this season with the modest goal of winning more games. The Mantas responded by winning their first 13 matches. After falling at Estero during a tournament at midseason, the Mantas didn’t lose again until running into Venice in a raucous mid-October match that went four sets.

That game against the Indians – a top-20 team that also lost Saturday in their Class 7A region final – prepared the Mantas for dominating their district tournament and rolling to regional wins against Nature Coast Tech and Weeki Wachee.

Lemon Bay will lose six seniors to graduation – Kendall Steinert, Grace Egloff, Brooke Andrews, Elexis Lamparello, Gabi Crespo and Maddie Link – but return a solid nucleus, including Presley Engelauf, Taylor Orris, Olivia Becker, Ocean Roth, Maddie Googins, Lilly Abbot and Rylie Thibideau.

