PUNTA GORDA – Lemon Bay’s volleyball team had a strong, albeit young, front row a year ago. What the Mantas didn’t have was someone who could get the ball to their powerful hitters on a consistent basis.
Enter Kendall Steinert.
Now the Mantas can’t lose.
Lemon Bay dropped just its second set all season, but still managed to outlast a much-improved Charlotte 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 on the Tarpons’ home floor Thursday evening.
Ever since her arrival in Englewood, Steinert has been told she is the linchpin to the Mantas’ strong start. Steinert experienced strong starts during her time at Imagine and parlayed those years into a
“That’s what everyone says, but I was just coming here and I wasn’t expecting it to be anything special,” Steinert said with a laugh, adding that in her time at Imagine, she experienced a long, unbeaten start to a season. “I was just wanting to have fun getting touches for college because I’m signed already, but it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I wish I had come here my freshman year.”
As could be expected in a match that turned on a team making one more big play than the other, big-time performances could be found all over the floor on both sides of the net.
When the two teams met on Aug. 31 at Lemon Bay, the Mantas won in three hotly contested sets, but there were clear areas for improvement with the Tarpons.
Charlotte’s improvement was evident in the many long rallies and much-improved placement on hits.
“Overall, I think it helped our girls see where they can play and the level they can play at,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “It’s definitely the best game I’ve seen them play overall. … Overall, they adjusted, they did well, they did what we told them to do in practice the other day.
“It could have gone either way,” Dill continued. “Just the little things, a missed serve, something like that. It was a good competition.”
Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer noticed the Tarpons’ growth, as well.
“Their defense, their offense – everything – was much better,” Auer said. “We just had a problem with their No. 7. She was good wherever she was, middle, right side … she was killing it.”
He was referring to Kristen Lowers, who had one of the Tarpons’ best individual hitting performances in recent memory. The senior delivered 20 kills of varying intensity and placement as well as 18 assists and 10 digs.
Alex Vega and Kyra Jensen combined for 53 digs while Lilly Shaw had 26 assists as Charlotte fell to 7-5.
“I don’t think I’ve had a player get 20 kills since Shelby Beisner,” Dill said. “Yesterday, we worked on where it was open the last time we played them. Kyra did a great job of hitting it where I told her to hit. Overall we did much better than the first time. Lilly did a great job of digging up on line. She was really focused on defense tonight.”
Lemon Bay (9-0) got double-digit kills from Presley Engelauf (13), Gabi Crespo (11) and Ocean Roth (10). Brooke Andrews had 20 digs and Steinert distributed 49 assists while collecting 22 digs.
“They’re a good team,” Steinert said of the Tarpons. “I think our defense and our blocking and our middles are just insane. They are unstoppable. Especially when the passes are on, they’re unstoppable.”
So good was that front row, Steinert said, that setting up the group was a bit of a challenge.
“Seriously, I don’t know who to pick sometimes,” she said. “But that’s my job, that’s the setter’s job.”
