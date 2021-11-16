ENGLEWOOD – If one thing was made apparent by the two days of the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff, it’s that this season’s Mantas are deep and have a chemistry that can pull them out of jams.
Lemon Bay found itself in a battle for the first half of Tuesday’s game against DeSoto County, but the Mantas roared out of halftime with a swarming defense and dialed in their shot from the perimeter to pull away for a 57-37 win.
It was a promising start for a team that is still without the bulk of its interior as the Manta Rays’ football team makes its playoff run.
“All my posts are wearing blue sweatpants at the end of the bench,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said, referring to the football-playing members of his team who were in attendance. “I’ve got guards playing in the post and (DeSoto) knows that. They’re throwing it to their big guys and that’s smart. We had to make an adjustment or two and, you know, it’s just a matter of one more step. Our attitudes are right, our hearts are in the right spot and we didn’t really panic at all.”
Lemon Bay led 32-24 at halftime but opened that margin to 50-30 by the end of the third quarter after clamping down on Bulldog scoring threats Nazir Gilchrist and Robert Carter. When the Mantas forced a turnover, they converted easy transition buckets. If they ran their halfcourt offense, they kept passing until finding someone open beyond the 3-point line and the shots began going in.
Being the preseason, DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow rotated players liberally, putting different groups in different positions as the fourth quarter turned into a case of two teams working on their weaknesses in an almost scrimmage-like fashion.
Jacob Newcomb and Gabriel Arritt each had 13 points to lead Lemon Bay. Zak Morrill had 12 points before leaving with a shoulder injury and Lucas Newcomb added 10.
No one reached double figures for DeSoto County. Carter led the team with 8 after scoring 22 on Monday against North Port.
IMG 63, Port Charlotte 60
The Pirates took a slim lead into halftime only to fall in a double-digit hole during a sloppy third quarter. The Ascenders national junior varsity squad scored the first 10 points of the second half and led 46-35 before the Alex Perry-paced Pirates nibbled their way back into the contest.
Perry scored 15 of his 29 points during the third quarter to pull Port Charlotte withing 46-41, then the Pirates ratcheted up their defense in the final quarter. Onix Diaz’s 3-point bucket with 1:03 remaining pushed Port Charlotte ahead 59-58, but IMG responded with a 3-pointer at their end to retake the lead for good. Khyrie Ellis’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced away.
Ellis was Port Charlotte’s only other player to reach double figures, finishing with 11.
Venice 72, Out-of-Door 23
Lemon Bay transfer Shea Cullum led three Venice players in double figures with 14 points in a running-clock rout.
After a 32-minute battle the night before during a 71-70 win against IMG, Venice broke out to a 22-5 lead on ODA and never looked back, extending its lead to 41-12 at the half. Venice then substituted liberally while forcing numerous ODA turnovers and empty possessions.
Isaiah Levine, a transfer from Community Christian, finished with 14 points while Keegan Burroughs added 11 for Venice.
North Port 57, Community Christian 25
The Bobcats jumped out to a 21-9 lead behind Maxx Huml, who scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the North Port defense hassled the inexperienced Mustangs into rushed shots, which turned into easy transition buckets at the other end.
The Bobcats extended their lead to 37-15 at the break and cruised the rest of the way, especially after Community Christian lost lead scorer Lucas Rivera (9 points) to an ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Lubsey added 10 points for North Port.
