ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay got five goals from five different players, saving the best for last in a 5-3 victory against North Port as both teams returned from winter break.
“It’s nice to see that kind of movement on the field. They looked alive,” Manta Rays coach Katie Cooke said. “They looked ready to play and had some nice passing going on.”
The Mantas (6-3) were surprised by a deep, early goal by Laci Nottingham barely a minute into the game, but tightened up on defense, collapsing consistently on aggressive North Port forays and clogging the field in front of the net.
When Sophia Cherniak buried a deep crossing shot from the right side two minutes into the second half, Lemon Bay led 3-1.
North Port (7-4) wouldn’t go away. The Bobcats answered with goals by Sierra Spirk on a corner kick and a direct assault on goal by Emily Idoyaga to knot the game at 3-3 with 25 minutes to play.
Once more, the Lemon Bay defense tightened up and blunted multiple North Port attacks. Kerri Matson would deliver the eventual game-winner off a rebound with 20 minutes to play.
A minute later, Lauren Raggazzone took a long pass from Cherniak and broke away for her 107th career goal, setting a new all-time career mark for the Lemon Bay program.
“I was glad she got it. She deserves it. She worked hard for it,” Cooke said. “She’s just a humble kid and everything she gets she really deserves and I was glad she was able to put it away because who knows what’s going to happen toward the end of the season.”
Jacoby Maldonado got Lemon Bay on the board with a shot just beyond the North Port goalkeeper’s hands at the 26-minute mark of the first half, then Heather Knight gave Lemon Bay its first lead at 23 minutes before intermission with a shallow-angle shot from the left side.
“There are a few things we want to clean up defensively and through the midfield, but overall I thought they worked really well as a unit tonight,” Cooke said. “And it was nice to see them firing from all sides of the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.