When coach Darrell Roach and his Lemon Bay girls golf team left the Golf Lodge at the Quarry in Naples on Tuesday night, they were sure their season had come to an end.
Finishing in fourth place (375 team score) in their regional tournament, the Lady Mantas would need an at-large bid — given to the top four teams in each class who do not place in the top three in their region — to advance to the state tournament.
But when Roach got home and started to add up scores from across the state, he realized they might have a chance. That suspicion was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon as Lemon Bay was listed as a state qualifier by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
“I thought for sure it was over,” Roach said of leaving regionals on Tuesday. “I was not even harboring a hope. A few people said we could, and I said, ‘No, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen 25 years of coaching this and I know these Miami schools are killer.
“Lo and behold, little Lemon Bay comes through again.”
The Lady Mantas are advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and it couldn’t have come in a more unlikely season.
After losing Sun co-Player of the Year Meadow Southworth and adding some players with no golf experience, Roach said he didn’t feel he had the depth to make a run in the postseason.
However, No. 5 player Marie L’Abbe stepped up with her personal best score — a 108 — to give her team enough cushion to advance.
Lemon Bay will play in the state tournament from Nov. 5 — Nov. 6 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills.
“All year long, I would say to any coaches, I have three players and I need a fourth,” Roach said. “You can’t make it anywhere with just three. You need to have a fourth. So when we came in with a 108 in regions, that was huge.
“I did not see it coming. I thought we were one girl short all year long.”
