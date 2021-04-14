Rosey Lowder and Elizabeth Schum are the Lemon Bay High School tennis version of a buddy cop show. You know the kind – seasoned veteran takes on rookie partner, and then hijinks ensues.
Wednesday’s episode was a plot twist, but the finale was an award-winner.
The Manta Rays’ No. 2 doubles duo carried the weight of the entire team when it came down to their match against Cypress Lake to determine who took home the District 4A-12 team title.
Lowder and Schum prevailed in an epic 7-5, 4-6, 13-11 showstopper.
After Cypress Lake defeated Lemon Bay’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe, 6-3, 6-2, all that remained was the second doubles match and a Cypress Lake win meant both teams returning to Lemon Bay on Thursday and playing a head-to-head match.
“It was up to us and we had to win it,” said Schum, a senior. “If we didn’t, then we’d have to play (Cypress Lake) again, so it was a lot of pressure.”
As Cypress Lake’s No. 1 doubles team of Daria Acri and Sophia Morris took control on a nearby court, Lowder and Schum fell behind 5-2 in the first set of their match. They roared back to take it, but Cypress Lake’s Carolina Solomon and Estrella Mostacera responded in kind to take the second set.
By then, the No. 1 match had ended and all eyes were on Lowder and Schum.
“We have to win, basically,” said Lowder, a freshman. “Just keep the ball in is what we had to do and (Cypress Lake) was really good.”
The third-set tiebreaker was a points match where the first to 10 typically wins. But, of course, the episode ran over its time slot.
Schum and Lowder broke Cypress Lake’s serve to pull within match point at 9-7, but Solomon and Estrella took three consecutive points, breaking both of Lowder’s serves in the process to surge ahead, 10-9. Needing to win by two, the match continued.
Cypress Lake served for the match only to see Lowder and Schum break both serves to regain an 11-10 lead. Mustacero and Solomon broke Schum’s match-point serve, but Schum and Lowder took the next two points to wrap up the last plot thread.
Later on, Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach acknowledged just how unusual a pairing Lowder and Schum made, chalking it up to good fortune and chemistry.
“They balanced out each other well,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, we were going to experiment a lot. … We started out with this as our first combination and it just clicked, so we left it all year. We never thought of changing.”
Cypress Lake and Lemon Bay stalked each other throughout the two days of the district tournament. Acri, the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player, dispatched Shirley in the semifinals and defeated Parrish Community’s Odessa Eisch to win the bracket.
L’Abbe defeated Morris, 6-3, 6-2 to win No. 2 singles and Lowder topped Solomon 6-0, 6-4 to win at No. 3.
Mostacero took down Schum, 6-4, 7-5, to take No. 4 singles, then Lemon Bay senior Victoria Haranda and Mariner’s Sarah Hall engaged in the best singles match of the day – a marathon 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-6 battle that took 2 ½ hours.
That one was unbelievable,” Roach said. “Two tiebreakers and a close first set, so that was a huge match for us. For her to win that, it’s literally down to the final point. A loss and we would have had to win both doubles.”
Next up for Lemon Bay is a visit from Sebring for a Class 4A region semifinals match on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.