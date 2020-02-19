ENGLEWOOD — For the first time ever, the Lemon Bay girls soccer team is Regional Champions.
Zoe Melo’s penalty kick with 10:39 left in the game gave the Manta Rays a 2-1 win over Wesley Chapel in the Class 4A-Region 2 championship game Tuesday night. The goal broke a 1-1 tie and sent Lemon Bay on to the State semifinals on Friday night.
But things didn’t start out too well for the Mantas, as starting goalkeeper Taylor Mason was injured making a save 10 minutes into the contest and had to leave the game.
“It was touch and go there for awhile,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “When Taylor went down I think that kind of shook the girls up. But Kylie Robbins stepped in and our defense rallied around her and the girls were finally able to find a groove again did what they were supposed to do.”
The Mantas controlled play at the beginning, but couldn’t score until the 18th minute when Lauren Ragazzone got a pass from Melo and got behind the defense to score her 42nd goal of the season.
“She passed it in between all the defenders and it was just me and the goalie,” Ragazzone said. “The goalie came right out so it was just like OK, I’m going to try to get it around her and it ended up working.”
The 1-0 lead stood up for the rest of the first half and for 14 minutes into the second before the Wildcats’ Amaris Hamilton-Grein scored on a direct free kick from just outside the penalty area to tie the game at 1-1.
Wesley Chapel then appeared to take the lead when Emily Doonan’s free kick from the right side of the penalty box went into the net, but the goal didn’t count because the kick was considered an indirect free kick and nobody else touched the ball.
“Somebody has to touch the ball before it goes in the net on an indirect kick,” Cooke said. “It was a smart play by our girls to tell Kylie not to grab it. Because we just let it go in, it’s not a goal.”
Just like in last week’s quarterfinal against Cypress Creek, with the clock running down, Melo was fouled in front of the net, awarded a penalty kick, and put the ball away in the right corner of the net to put the Mantas back in front.
“If they keep pushing me, I’m going to keep falling,” Melo said. “I always go right side on the kick. I just wanted to go left side last week because everyone was saying that she knew where I was going to go. She (goalkeeper Madison Holcombe) went right, but it’s hard to save a kick that goes right in the corner so I wan’t expecting her to save it as long as I did my part.”
Then it was up to the Mantas to run out the remaining 10 minutes of the game with a player in the net that hadn’t played there all year.
“Kylie hasn’t even practiced playing goal for us this year,” Ragazzone said. “So we were very worried, but we stayed calm and we made sure that everyone got back, and I think that Taylor coming out gave us that little push that we needed to start scoring because we scored right after that.”
With the Regional title in hand, the Mantas (21-2) will head to Jacksonville to take on Bishop Kenny on Friday.
“It feels really great,” Ragazzone said. “This is the farthest that any girls soccer team has gone here so it’s really special to be part of it.”
“They played tough and they dug it out,” Cooke said. “It was a battle to the end but I’m so proud of them. Zoe has a knack for drawing those fouls and she’s pretty dependable. We can depend on her to be calm and put the ball away when it needs to be put away and she did a fabulous job with that. So on to States we go.”
