Lemon Bay 39, Out-of-Door 30: At Englewood, Henry Ye proved to be the difference for Lemon Bay while facing his former team on Thursday night.
As an eighth-grader last season, Ye scored 30 points in a game for Out-of-Door Academy during Lemon Bay’s preseason tip-off classic. Thursday, he tallied a game-high 13 points in a low-scoring affair. The Mantas led just 13-11 at halftime, but managed to gradually increase their advantage in the second half.
Ye’s five points in the third quarter helped Lemon Bay (4-2) open up a 25-19 lead, then the Mantas hit 6 of 9 free throws in the fourth to keep ODA at arm’s length.
Allen Clark led ODA (5-3) with 11 points.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a road trip to DeSoto County for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Port Charlotte 57, Lehigh 50: The Pirates picked up a big road victory on Thursday night, outlasting Lehigh.
With the win, Port Charlotte improved to 5-2 on the season while Lehigh fell to 4-4. The Pirates will have a week off before facing St. John Neumann at Lemon Bay’s Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout next Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 43, Palmetto 36: At Palmetto, the Mantas built an 18-point halftime lead, then held on for their fourth consecutive victory.
Lemon Bay (5-4) was led by sophomore Maya Collins’ 17 points, six assists and six steals. Junior Taylor Orris had 13 points.
The Mantas have a quick turnaround, playing host to St. John Neumann on Friday at 6 p.m.
