ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay jumped out to an early lead, held on through a middle-innings comeback, and went on to defeat Estero, 10-4, to capture the District 4A-12 championship Thursday night.
Five Manta Ray pitchers combined to hold the Wildcats to just three hits while Joel Vazquez led the offense with three hits and four RBIs.
“We didn’t play great on defense, but we put out an offensive lineup that does struggle with defense sometimes,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “We hit balls hard today. We barreled a lot of baseballs and scored a lot of runs tonight and that was the deciding factor. That and our pitching.”
The Mantas got four runs in the bottom of the first inning off Wildcats starter Ryan Sanchez, using two walks and a throwing error to score the first run. Abel Albarran and Vazquez followed with back-to-back doubles before an error on a ground ball by Estero shortstop Jacob Vail let in another run.
Lemon Bay made it 5-0 in the bottom of the third as Brady Ham reached on the fourth Wildcat error of the night. Courtesy runner Noah Hale went to second on a wild pitch, was sacrificed to third by Albarran and came home on a base hit by Vazquez.
Ham cruised through the first three innings, but gave up a two-run double to Justin Trometer in the fourth to cut the Mantas lead to 5-2. In the bottom of the frame, a walk and hit batter by Wildcats reliever Brady O’Lone put two runners on and Vazquez drove them both home with another single to make it 7-2.
Drew Smith replaced Ham in the top of the fifth and the Wildcats scored twice more, thanks to two throwing errors, to pull within 7-4.
The Mantas answered again with three runs in the bottom of the inning as O’Lone hit the first two batters to get in trouble. With runners on the corners, Jacob Connor scored from third as Ham laid down a perfect squeeze bunt, then Albarran’s double into the left field corner scored two more.
David Kraft and Will Landers shut down Estero in the sixth, and Gabe Todaro pitched the seventh to nail down Lemon Bay’s first baseball district title since 2018.
“We set the tone early,” Gonzales said. “In big games, especially district and regional championships, it’s who gets hit first usually will fold. Only the really good teams can start to fight back and so luckily tonight we hit early. They started to fight back in the fourth, but we kept swinging.”
“My first year as a head coach, we lost in the district championship. It’s good to get this one.”
The Mantas are now 17-9 and will host a regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Estero fell to 14-11.
