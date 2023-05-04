ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay jumped out to an early lead, held on through a middle-innings comeback, and went on to defeat Estero, 10-4, to capture the District 4A-12 championship Thursday night.

Five Manta Ray pitchers combined to hold the Wildcats to just three hits while Joel Vazquez led the offense with three hits and four RBIs.


   
