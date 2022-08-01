Carson Moore carries the ball in a drill. Lemon Bay High School's football team was on the field at first light on Monday morning to kick off their week of practices before school starts. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Jason Slicker kicks off during Monday’s “special teams” portion of practice at Lemon Bay High on Monday.
Sun photo by Tim Kern
Lineman Aiden Bell fires off the line of scrimmage at Lemon Bay High on Aug. 1, 2022.
(Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Head coach Don Southwell gives instructions to his team on Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022 at Lemon Bay High School
(Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Caleb Whitmore (left) and Gabe Dickerson (right) lead the offensive line during Monday's practice at Lemon Bay High School. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Joseph Scott takes the hand-off from quarterback Trey Rutan during Monday's practice at Lemon Bay High School. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Ashton Tucker turns the corner during an offensive drill on Monday at Lemon Bay High School. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Peyton Mason runs through an offensive skill player drill on Monday at Lemon Bay High School. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
The Lemon Bay football team needed some extra reps Monday morning as it opened its sixth season under coach Don Southwell.
Scheduled for a 7-9 a.m. non-contact practice, a Manta Rays team littered with new faces took an extra half-hour on the field as it worked on mastering an offense with several moving parts.
“Hey, new guys,” Southwell called out before breaking down the basics of the Lemon Bay offensive attack. “I’m going to need you to leave here with more knowledge of our team than when you arrived today.”
The Mantas’ offense could look drastically different than it did in its 21-7 spring game win over Evangelical Christian this past May.
Two-way threat Landon Spanninger (RB and DE) is out for the season with a knee injury and quarterback Trey Rutan — one of three returning starters along with center Owen Tannehill and right guard Michael Ward — will have to compete with Lorenzo Maurceri, last season’s backup QB, and Drew Smith, last season’s JV starter, to keep the starting job.
Meanwhile, the defense suffers from the loss of Spanninger, too, and also returns precious few players with varsity experience such as Dan Romanelli, Gabe Dickerson and Caleb Whitmore.
“I think (teamwork is) going to have to be our strength,” Southwell said. “Not that we didn’t have that last year, but Jason Hogan was pretty special, scoring 50 touchdowns in two years. That’s a lot of offense. Aaron Pasick was a stud.
“So I think it’s going to be more of a collective group than individual stars.”
Regardless of what this year’s group looks like, though, the ’22 Mantas will be playing with a bigger target on their backs than ever before.
After reeling off the first perfect regular season in school history last year, Southwell had trouble putting together a similar schedule for this fall.
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us,” Southwell said. “It’s a product of the success we’ve had. The week after our season ended when we lost to Clewiston, I called all 10 (opponents) and North Port was the only one who said, ‘Yeah, we want to continue playing.’
“It (this schedule) was the only choice we had.”
Lemon Bay will debut Friday, Aug. 19 at South Fort Myers for its Kickoff Classic before taking on a daunting slate of games that includes North Fort Myers (5-5), Carrollwood Day (Tampa) (7-3) and First Baptist Academy (Naples) (10-2).
