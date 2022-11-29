ENGLEWOOD – The inside tandem of Caleb Campos and Bode Stewart combined for 41 points as Port Charlotte rolled over Lemon Bay, 72-46, in a non-district boys basketball matchup Tuesday night.
The Pirates led just 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but began to pull away as Campos and Stewart each scored 10 of Port Charlotte’s 20 points in the second quarter to extend the margin to 30-21 at halftime.
“Lemon Bay hit two threes right there before halftime to make it a nine-point game and we just kind of stayed the course,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “I told the boys that in the locker room – we just stay the course. Then we hit some threes coming out in the second half and that kind of sparked us a little bit.”
After not making a three-point shot in the first half, Port Charlotte sank four in the third quarter and increased its lead to 51-33 at the end of the period.
“I think we had seven turnovers in the whole first half, but there was, like, four in a row when it was close and it kind of gave them a little bit of breathing room,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said.
The Pirates switched to scoring most of their points from the outside in the second half after pounding the ball inside to Campos and Stewart in the first half.
“We knew we had some size on them, but we had some size in our last game (against Naples) and we didn’t finish,” Rhoten said. “This time they settled in a little more.”
The 6-foot-7 Campos led all scorers with 23 while Stewart added 18. Jah Chin scored all of his 18 points in the second half.
“It’s a long season, but I saw a lot of good things there,” Rhoten said. “I like the way some of the guys are accepting their roles better and it was nice to see as the game went on how they did.”
For the Manta Rays, Jace Huber finished with 17 points and Henry Ye joined him in double figures with 12.
“There’s some things we’ve been working on at practice that we got a lot better at today,” Sean Huber said. “But there’s still some things defensively that we’ve got to shore up. I liked our effort, but if you’re going to be smaller than some of the opponents you play, there are some things that you can’t make mistakes on. We have to play smarter if we’re going to be smaller.”
The Pirates evened their record at 1-1 and will travel to North Port on Friday. Lemon Bay fell to 0-2 and will be off until next Tuesday when it will take on Imagine School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.