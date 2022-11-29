ENGLEWOOD – The inside tandem of Caleb Campos and Bode Stewart combined for 41 points as Port Charlotte rolled over Lemon Bay, 72-46, in a non-district boys basketball matchup Tuesday night.

The Pirates led just 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but began to pull away as Campos and Stewart each scored 10 of Port Charlotte’s 20 points in the second quarter to extend the margin to 30-21 at halftime.


