ENGLEWOOD — Jason Hogan scored three touchdowns and the Manta Rays’ special teams helped contribute to three scores as the Lemon Bay cruised to a 40-0 victory Friday night over winless DeSoto for its fourth straight win.
The heavy rain in the first half didn’t stop the Manta Rays as Hogan scored on runs of 15, 10 and 4 yards, the final one coming on the last play of the first half. Quarterback Austin Andrle added a short scoring run and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Henry Schouten for Lemon Bay (4-1). Jacob Sekach scored midway through the third quarter to force a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The young DeSoto team (0-5) did itself no favors with a blocked punt, a wormburner and two bad snaps on punts to put Lemon Bay in great position. It also had a 68-yard TD run from Dontavian Smith called back, though he later added an interception for one of the few DeSoto bright spots.
Key plays: Anytime DeSoto attempted to punt, it was a recipe for disaster. Four special teams blunders led to 27 Lemon Bay points and the rout was on.
What it means: The Manta Rays are playing with great confidence following an opening night loss. DeSoto has to work on its punting game, though recovering a surprise onside kick to start the game was pretty cool.
Key stats: Hogan rushed for just 47 yards, but scored three times. Makes sense when your drives start in your opponent’s red zone. DeSoto County ended up with negative yards in total offense.
Quotes: “We work and pride ourselves on being tough and having the best attitude and effort. We aren’t just saying it, we’re living it and doing it on the practice field.” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell.
