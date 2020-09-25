LABELLE — After two early turnovers, Lemon Bay rode a dominant rushing game and consistent defense to an impressive 35-7 victory over LaBelle Friday night.
The Manta Rays (2-1) rushed for 289 yards against the Cowboys (2-2), following lineman Everrett Baker and Thomas Gallagher to several long runs.
Quarterback Austin Andrle and running back Jason Hogan accounted for all the rushing yardage in the first half. Hogan led the way with 131 yards on 16 carries.
Lemon Bay lost two fumbles early in the first quarter, allowing LaBelle to gain momentum and go up 7-0 at the 6:07 mark of the first quarter.
However, it was all Lemon Bay from there out – overwhelming the Cowboys up front on both sides of the ball.
Key Plays: In a tie game early in the second quarter, LaBelle’s offense picked up a first down and appeared to be driving toward another score – but key sacks from Louis Baldor and Nathan Dame turned the momentum in Lemon Bay’s favor.
On the very next drive, Andrle and Hogan showed patience, following blockers and rattling off back-to-back runs of over 20 yards. Moments later, Andrle punched in a 7-yard touchdown run, capping a 72-yard drive that took a mere 49 seconds. If you blinked, you might’ve missed it. That gave Lemon Bay the lead for good.
With the Mantas leading 14-7 and just 1:44 remaining in the half, Lemon Bay faced a 4th and 7 from the LaBelle 40-yard line. After a timeout, the Manta Rays decided to go for it. Andrle dropped back and faced heavy pressure. He launched a high-arcing pass over the safety to connect with tight end Henry Schouten for a 40-yard score and extend the lead to 21-7.
After a scoreless third quarter, Andrle put the game away in the fourth. After hitting Jacob Sekach with a post route over the middle for 33 yards, Andrle uncorked a dime to Devon Prokopiak on the back pylon to for a 27-7 advantage.
What It Means: Friday’s result shows the Manta Rays are for real. With a dual-threat in Andrle running the show, defenses will have a tough time containing their potent ground attack.
Key Stats: Lemon Bay rushed for 142 yards in the first half, holding LaBelle to 76 total yards. Many of those 76 yards came on Manta Rays penalties.
The Manta Rays committed 12 penalties on the night, only two of which came during the play. That’s something they’ll have to clean up against better competition.
Lemon Bay boasted three rushers with at least 75 yards on the ground and the Manta Rays’ defense held LaBelle to less than 150 yards from scrimmage on the night.
Quote: “LaBelle is a middle-of-the-state, tough, blue collar football team. If you don’t show up to play football, it’s going to be a battle — and it was for a while.”
“I was proud of our guys hanging in there, sticking together, being physical and bouncing back from some early setbacks.”
— Mantas head coach Don Southwell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.