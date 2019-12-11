There’s no secret as to who is getting the fair share of defensive attention when the Lemon Bay and North Port girls soccer teams take the field on any given night.
Forwards Aleena Purvis (North Port) and Lauren Ragazzone (Lemon Bay) finished as the top two in Player of the Year voting last year with Ragazzone taking the award with a 30-goal season.
Both are back for their junior seasons and are already off to blazing starts along with both of their teams’ offenses.
Lemon Bay is 7-1, averaging 6.4 goals per match after a 10-0 win over Booker on Wednesday. North Port is still clinging to an undefeated start with a 5-0-2 record and 5.1 goals per game.
“I knew we were going to be better this year,” Purvis said. “We had good freshmen coming in and we’ve taken advantage of that. Instead of it just being me pressuring defenses, I have one on each side to get it to. Every defense plays flat and as soon as we get the ball, we play it through right away.”
Purvis scored 18 goals as a sophomore, but is already closing in on the mark through seven games. She has 13 goals and has doubled her assist total from last year.
Part of her uptick in production is scheme and part is the addition of freshman Sierra Spirk, who trails Purvis by three goals. Having another option on the field helps alleviate defensive pressure.
Spirk ran a similar scheme with her travel team, so it hasn’t been too big of a learning curve jumping to the varsity squad.
“They complement each other,” North Port coach Hans Duque said of his forward tandem. “When (midfielder Emily Idoyaga) turns, she has options. We’re switching and overlapping and that drives any team crazy.
“Let’s say you have Sierra and Aleena and now Idoyaga is there and suddenly one of the (Borer) twins come running and that puts the defense in distress already and that’s how we break them down.”
Lemon Bay has also benefited from multiple scorers. Last season, there was a 12-goal difference between Ragazzone and the second highest scorer, Zoe Melo (18).
Things are much more spread out through eight games with Ragazzone leading with 16, Melo with 13 and Hanna Cislo with 10.
Each member of the area’s top-scoring trio was on display Wednesday, scoring five goals in the game’s first 10 minutes. Ragazzone scored two goals in seven minutes and the team totaled 10 in the first half.
“They work well together, they communicate and pass the ball around,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “That’s sometimes showcased against a team that might not be as experienced as you are. We really focus on possessing the ball. People probably think we just focus on going to goal, but that’s not our focus. If you do the little things, the scoring will fall into place.”
Ragazzone was able to break the school record for goals in a season as a sophomore and has her sights set on eclipsing her own mark this year. She is four goals ahead of her 2018 pace through eight games.
“It’s the same as last year, I wanna beat my own record,” Ragazzone said. “But I also want to get more assists this year. I want to make sure I’m helping out the team in passing as well. Over the summer we all got a lot better with our passing.”
Though both offenses came in with high expectations, the defenses came in with holes to fill and new players to bring up to speed.
Though young and lacking experience entering the year, both units have held strong so far with just nine goals against combined. Five of those goals came in Lemon Bay’s lone loss, while all but one of their seven wins have been shutouts.
North Port keeper Jordan Wyatt and Lemon Bay’s Taylor Mason, along with strong back lines, have been able to keep offenses away from the net.
“We’re not thinking about undefeated season or anything like that,” Duque said. “We’re thinking about districts, that’s what matters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.