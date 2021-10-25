Three years after starting high school golf together, the Lemon Bay boys team won a district title on Monday afternoon at The Palms course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club.
It was the first championship for the group, which included individual district champion Bryce Noll, who shot a 75 to beat the field by two strokes.
“We were expecting to be in the mix,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “This is their year, though. These players have been starting for us since they were freshmen, so they’ve been working toward this for four years now.
“I can’t say how proud I am of them. They’re great kids who are going to be great people.”
The Mantas (328), who won the eight-team district by 20 strokes over second-place Sebring, were also led by Charlie Dillmore (83), Jacob Storm (83) and Chris Hallman (85).
The Port Charlotte boys golf team also won its district for the eighth consecutive season on Monday morning, shooting a 349 as it was led by individual district champion Eddie Lainhart, who shot a 76.
Charlotte High’s Clayton Hayse advanced to regionals, shooting a 77.
Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte will both play on Monday morning — with the Mantas at Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery at 11:30 a.m. and the Pirates at Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Miami at 8 a.m.
Venice, Lemon Bay girls advance
The Indians and Mantas girls golf teams both took third place in their respective district tournaments on Monday morning, and each will advance to next week’s regional tournament.
Venice shot a 370, beating out North Port by 34 strokes for third place as Elizabeth Ireland and Hayli Snaer both shot 90 to lead the way.
Lemon Bay, meanwhile, had a tighter finish as it beat out Southeast for third place by five strokes. Haley Gulsby (98) and Madison Hanson (100) led the way for the Mantas.
Individually, Sydney Stevenson shot an 81 and Kaitlyn Rogers for 88 as both Bobcats advanced to the regional tournament.
Lemon Bay will play at Arcadia Municipal on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and Venice, Stevenson and Rogers will play at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.